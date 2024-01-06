The quickest Golden Visa to EU nationality just got faster: new changes on Portuguese residency waiting time
The Portuguese government announced changes to the nationality law, residency time now counts toward nationalityLISBON, PORTUGAL, January 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move towards a more streamlined and efficient immigration process, the Portuguese Parliament has recently approved crucial changes to the nationality law, signalling a positive transformation for thousands of residents and applicants grappling with delays in residency application processing by the country´s foreign office SEF, now known as AIMA.
The revised legislation, an effort to address the waiting period hurdles in Portuguese nationality applications, is set to alleviate the concerns of individuals seeking citizenship through naturalization. Under the previous framework, applicants were required to hold residency in Portugal for a minimum of five years, in addition to fulfilling other prerequisites of the nationality law.
Under the newly amended Article 15 of the nationality law, a groundbreaking change has been introduced. This revision explicitly states that the time between the submission of the temporary residency permit application and its final approval will be factored into the calculation of the required legal residency period for nationality, provided that the residency permit is granted.
“Portugal has just given an extraordinary, relevant and much desired sign of lucidity. After a period in which the country became progressively less appealing and less reliable for residency and citizenship planning, Portugal finally takes a measure with real impact.” reflects Patricia Casaburi, CEO at Global Citizen Solutions an investment migration and relocation company headquartered in Portugal.
The changes are due to come into effect soon, following their publication in the Official Gazette and subsequent presidential ratification. “This transformative development offers a lifeline to individuals who have faced delays in residency approvals, some dating from 2021 as their waiting period will now be considered, enabling them to apply for Portuguese nationality sooner.” explain Casaburi, whilst also highlighting the importance of this measure for those who applied for a few different visa instruments: “This breakthrough is particularly welcomed by those who have applied for or obtained residency in Portugal through various channels, including traditional D-visas like the D7, or the Portugal Golden Visa Program.” concludes Patricia Casaburi.
Looking ahead, individuals planning to apply for Portuguese residency in 2024 can now anticipate fulfilling the five-year residency requirement for citizenship by 2029, irrespective of potential delays in the processing of their residency applications. This change marks a significant step towards enhancing the overall experience for those seeking to call Portugal their home.
