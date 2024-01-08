Digital Pathology Market Size to Reach $2164.20 Million Globally by 2030: Latest Report by Vantage Market Research
Digital Pathology Market 2023 to 2030: Demand and Global Outlook & Analysis by Top Companies Sectra AB, OptraSCAN, Glencoe Software, Inspirata Inc., PathAI
Vantage Market Research Report for Digital Pathology Market- A Closer Look at the Future of Digital Pathology”GEORGIA AVENUE, WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital pathology is a field that involves the use of digital imaging and artificial intelligence to capture, analyze, and share pathology data. It enables the conversion of glass slides into digital images that can be viewed, stored, and transmitted over the internet. Digital pathology has various applications, such as disease diagnosis, drug discovery, teleconsultation, and education. It also offers several benefits, such as improved workflow efficiency, faster diagnosis, reduced costs, and enhanced collaboration.
— Vantage Market Research
The Global Digital Pathology Market size was estimated at USD 825.70 Million in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.80% from 2023 to 2030 reaching USD 2164.20 Million by 2030. The market is driven by various factors, such as the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing focus on improving workflow efficiency, growing demand for faster diagnostic tools, and technological advancements and innovations in digital pathology devices and products.
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/digital-pathology-market-1445/request-sample
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
The rising prevalence of cancer, which is one of the leading causes of death and morbidity worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer accounted for 9.6 million deaths and 18.1 million new cases in 2018. Cancer diagnosis and treatment require accurate and timely pathology analysis, which can be facilitated by digital pathology. Digital pathology can help in the detection, grading, staging, and prognosis of cancer, as well as in the development and evaluation of targeted therapies.
The increasing focus on improving workflow efficiency, which is a key challenge faced by pathologists and laboratories. Traditional pathology involves manual processes, such as slide preparation, scanning, interpretation, and reporting, which are time-consuming, labor-intensive, and prone to errors. Digital pathology can automate and streamline these processes, and reduce the turnaround time and workload of pathologists. Digital pathology can also enable the integration and interoperability of pathology data with other clinical information systems, such as electronic health records (EHRs) and laboratory information systems (LISs).
The growing demand for faster diagnostic tools, which is driven by the rising expectations and needs of patients and physicians. Digital pathology can provide rapid and accurate diagnosis, which can improve the patient outcomes and satisfaction, as well as the clinical decision-making and quality of care. Digital pathology can also enable remote and real-time access to pathology data, which can facilitate teleconsultation and second opinion services, especially in rural and underserved areas.
The technological advancements and innovations in digital pathology devices and products, which enable the development of new and improved solutions for pathology analysis. For instance, the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, which can enhance the image quality, analysis, and interpretation of pathology data, and provide data-driven insights and recommendations. Another example is the use of cloud computing and big data analytics, which can enable the storage, management, and processing of large volumes of pathology data, and provide predictive and prescriptive analytics.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
➔ Sectra AB (Sweden)
➔ OptraSCAN (US)
➔ Glencoe Software (US)
➔ Konfoong biotech international co. ltd. (China)
➔ Inspirata Inc. (US)
➔ PathAI (US)
➔ Proscia Inc. (US)
➔ Kanteron Systems (Spain)
➔ Mikroscan Technologies (US)
➔ Motic (US)
➔ Paige (US)
𝐓𝐨 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/digital-pathology-market-1445/request-sample
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬
➼ The increasing adoption of cloud-based digital pathology solutions, which offer scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness to the users. Cloud-based solutions can eliminate the need for expensive and complex hardware and software installation and maintenance, and provide on-demand and secure access to pathology data from anywhere and anytime. Cloud-based solutions can also facilitate the sharing and collaboration of pathology data among multiple users and stakeholders, such as pathologists, clinicians, researchers, and patients.
➼ The increasing integration of digital pathology with other technologies, such as genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics, which can provide a comprehensive and holistic view of the disease and the patient. These technologies can help in the identification and characterization of biomarkers, which can be used for diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy selection. Digital pathology can also help in the validation and visualization of these biomarkers, and enable the development of personalized and precision medicine.
➼ The increasing regulation and standardization of digital pathology, which can ensure the quality, safety, and reliability of the technology and its applications. Several organizations and associations, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the College of American Pathologists (CAP), and the Digital Pathology Association (DPA), are involved in the development and implementation of guidelines and standards for digital pathology. For instance, in 2017, the FDA approved the first whole slide imaging (WSI) system for primary diagnosis in the U.S.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬
➼ The software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023, due to the high demand and availability of various types of software, such as image analysis, data management, and reporting software, which can enhance the functionality and performance of digital pathology systems.
➼ The human pathology segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 85.0% in 2020, due to the high prevalence and incidence of human diseases, such as cancer, infectious diseases, and chronic diseases, which require accurate and timely diagnosis by digital pathology.
➼ The disease diagnosis segment accounted for the major market share in 2023, due to the growing adoption of Digital Pathology Industry for the detection and classification of various diseases, such as cancer, inflammatory diseases, and infectious diseases, as well as for the assessment of prognostic and predictive biomarkers, which can guide the selection of the best therapy for each patient.
➼ The diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023, due to the high number and frequency of visits of patients to these facilities, and the availability of various digital pathology services and packages at affordable prices.
➼ The North America region emerged as the leading regional market in 2023, due to the high adoption and penetration of advanced and innovative digital pathology devices and products in the region, the presence of a large number of digital pathology facilities and professionals, and the high awareness and expenditure on healthcare in the region.
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/digital-pathology-market-1445/0
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬
➼ The high cost of digital pathology systems, which can deter many customers from opting for this technology. A typical digital pathology system, which includes a slide scanner, an image server, and software, costs around USD 500,000 to USD 10,00,000. A full-featured scanner itself costs around USD 2,50,000. The average price of a digital pathology scanner in the Asia Pacific is around USD 110,000 to USD 130,000. Healthcare providers, particularly in developing countries like India, Brazil, and Mexico, have low financial resources to invest in such costly technologies. The high cost of these systems, coupled with the challenge of a dearth of skilled personnel to operate digital pathology systems, is expected to limit the adoption of these systems.
➼ The lack of standardization and regulation of digital pathology, which can create confusion and inconsistency among the users and providers of this technology. There is no universal agreement on the definition, scope, and terminology of digital pathology, as well as on the quality, accuracy, and validity of the digital pathology data and images. Moreover, there is no clear and uniform guidance on the legal and ethical aspects of digital pathology, such as the ownership, privacy, and security of the data and images, as well as the liability and responsibility of the users and providers. These issues can pose challenges for the implementation and integration of digital pathology in various settings and applications.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐨 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥-𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/vantage-point
𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬
➼ The increasing demand for digital pathology in emerging markets, such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa, which have a large and growing population and disease burden, as well as a low penetration and adoption of digital pathology. These regions can provide a huge potential for the expansion and growth of the digital pathology market, by increasing the awareness and accessibility of this technology, as well as by reducing the cost and improving the quality of the digital pathology systems and services.
➼ The increasing collaboration and partnership among the digital pathology stakeholders, such as manufacturers, distributors, providers, researchers, and regulators, to promote and improve the digital pathology practice and industry. These stakeholders can work together to develop and validate new and improved digital pathology devices, products, and techniques, as well as to establish and implement common standards and regulations for digital pathology, which can enhance the safety, efficiency, and effectiveness of this technology.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭
Q. What are the key factors driving and restraining the growth of the digital pathology market?
Q. What are the key trends and opportunities in the digital pathology market?
Q. What are the key segments and sub-segments of the digital pathology market, and how are they expected to perform during the forecast period?
Q. What are the key regions and countries in the digital pathology market, and how are they expected to perform during the forecast period?
Q. What are the key players and strategies in the digital pathology market, and what are their market shares and competitive advantages?
𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂 @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/digital-pathology-market-1445
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
North America stands as a powerhouse in the global digital pathology landscape, projected to hold the largest market share throughout the coming years. This dominance is fueled by several factors, including the region's high healthcare expenditure, rising cancer prevalence, and a vibrant ecosystem of technological innovation. The United States, in particular, leads the charge with its large pool of experienced pathologists, robust government and private research funding, and early adoption of cutting-edge technologies.
Favorable reimbursement policies for telepathology and digital image analysis further incentivize the integration of digital workflows into clinical practice. This, coupled with growing awareness of the benefits of digital pathology, such as improved diagnostic accuracy, increased collaboration, and streamlined workflow, drives market growth across various applications, from routine cancer diagnosis to personalized medicine and drug discovery.
𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐎𝐮𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:
🗹 Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/digital-patient-monitoring-devices-market-2250
🗹 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/ambulatory-surgery-center-market-2344
🗹 Molecular Diagnostics Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/molecular-diagnostics-market-2338
🗹 Glaucoma Medications Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/glaucoma-medications-market-expected-sustainable-2030-ashley-hancock/
🗹 Care Management Solutions Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/care-management-solutions-market-size-share-trends-analysis-hancock/
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬
Since VMR establishment, we have been supporting the global expansion of companies through the sale of overseas market research reports. With offices in 6 countries around the world, we provide a one-stop shop with approximately 100,000 research materials published by over 250 overseas affiliated research companies. Aiming to be a global leading company in market information sales, we deliver truly valuable information to our customers in order to contribute to the development of companies and society.
Eric Kunz
Vantage Market Research
+1 2023809727
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube