Global Breast Pump Market Size to Reach $3342.77 Million Globally by 2030: Latest Report by Vantage Market Research
Breast Pump Market: A Comprehensive Analysis of the Industry Trends, Growth, and Opportunities
Vantage Market Research Report for Breast Pump Market- A Closer Look at the Future of Breast Pump”GEORGIA AVENUE, WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breast pump is a medical device that lactating women use to extract milk from their breasts. It can help mothers who have difficulty breastfeeding, who are separated from their babies, or who want to store breast milk for later use. Breast pumps can be classified into two types: open system and closed system. Open system breast pumps are exposed to the external environment and may have a higher risk of contamination. Closed system breast pumps are sealed and prevent the contact of breast milk with air and bacteria.
— Vantage Market Research
The Global Breast Pump Market size was valued at USD 1860.40 Million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.60% from 2023 to 2030. The market is driven by various factors, such as the increasing rate of women's employment, the rising awareness and demand for breast pumps, the growing acceptance and legalization of surrogacy and same-sex parenthood, and the technological advancements and innovations in breast pump devices and products.
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/breast-pump-market-1643/request-sample
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
The increasing rate of women's employment, which creates a need for breast pumps among working mothers who want to continue breastfeeding while resuming their work. According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), the global female labor force participation rate was 46.9% in 2020, and is expected to increase to 47.2% by 2025. Moreover, the increasing support and initiatives from employers and governments to provide lactation facilities and policies for working mothers also boost the demand for Breast Pumps Industry. The rising awareness and demand for breast pumps, especially in developing countries, where the social stigma and cultural barriers associated with breastfeeding and breast pumps are gradually diminishing. Moreover, the increasing disposable income and medical tourism in these regions have made breast pumps more accessible and affordable for the population.
The growing acceptance and legalization of surrogacy and same-sex parenthood, which have increased the demand for breast pumps and donor milk. Surrogacy is an arrangement in which a woman agrees to carry and deliver a child for another person or couple, who are the intended parents. Same-sex parenthood refers to the situation where a child is raised by two parents of the same sex, either through adoption, IVF, or surrogacy. The technological advancements and innovations in breast pump devices and products, which have improved the efficiency, accuracy, and safety of the device. For instance, the development of wearable and double electric breast pumps, which offer more convenience and comfort than manual and single electric breast pumps. the introduction of smart and connected breast pumps, which can be controlled and monitored through mobile applications and provide feedback and guidance to the users.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
➔ Ameda (Magento Inc.)
➔ Hygeia Health
➔ Medela AG
➔ Koninklijke Philips N.V.
➔ Lansinoh Laboratories Inc.
➔ Pigeon Corporation
➔ Motif Medical
➔ Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie)
➔ Willow Innovations Inc.
➔ Spectra Baby USA
𝐓𝐨 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/breast-pump-market-1643/request-sample
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬
➼ The increasing preference for closed system breast pumps over open system breast pumps, which offer more hygiene and safety than open system breast pumps. Closed system breast pumps have a barrier that prevents the contact of breast milk with air and bacteria, and thus reduce the risk of contamination and infection.
➼ The increasing adoption of online and mobile platforms for breast pump purchase and rental, which offer convenience, accessibility, and affordability to the users. These platforms include e-commerce websites, online pharmacies, online breast pump rental services, and mobile applications, which provide various breast pump products and services, such as breast pump information, comparison, reviews, delivery, and feedback.
➼ The increasing demand for personalized and customized breast pump products and services, which cater to the specific needs and preferences of the users. These products and services include personalized breast pump settings, accessories, and kits, which are designed and manufactured according to the individual's breast size, shape, and milk flow. For instance, Medela LLC launched PersonalFit Flex, a breast shield that adapts to the shape of the breast and improves the milk flow and comfort of the user.
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/breast-pump-market-1643/0
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬
➼ The electric breast pump segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023, due to the high demand and popularity of electric breast pumps, which offer more efficiency and convenience than manual breast pumps.
➼ The hospital grade segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption and availability of hospital grade breast pumps, which offer more power and suction than consumer grade breast pumps.
➼ The online distribution channel segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing penetration of e-commerce, social media, and online influencers, as well as the rising preference for online shopping among the users.
➼ The Asia-Pacific region emerged as the leading regional market in 2023, due to the rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and growing demand for breast pumps, especially in countries, such as China, India, and Japan.
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬
➼ The high cost and low availability of breast pumps, especially in the rural and underdeveloped regions, where the access and affordability of breast pumps are limited. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), around 820 million people live in extreme poverty, and most of them live in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. Moreover, the lack of awareness and education about the benefits and usage of breast pumps also hampers the market growth in these regions.
➼ The ethical and social issues associated with breast pumps, which can raise moral and legal dilemmas for the users, providers, and society. For instance, the use of donor milk, which can involve issues of anonymity, consent, and disclosure. Another example is the use of surrogacy, which can involve issues of exploitation, coercion, and parenthood. Moreover, the social stigma and cultural barriers associated with breastfeeding and breast pumps, especially in some conservative and religious communities, can also discourage the use of breast pumps.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐨 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥-𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/vantage-point
𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬
➼ The increasing demand for breast pumps among the LGBT community, which can help them achieve their parenthood goals. According to a report by the Williams Institute, the LGBT population in the U.S. was estimated at 11.3 million in 2019, and 3.8 million of them were parents. Moreover, according to a report by the Family Equality Council, 63% of LGBT millennials were considering expanding their families, either by becoming first-time parents or by having more children, and 77% of them were considering using ART, foster care, or adoption to do so.
➼ The increasing research and development activities and funding in the field of breast pump, which can lead to the discovery and development of new and improved breast pump devices, products, and techniques. For instance, the development of wireless and wearable breast pumps, which can be worn under the clothes and allow more mobility and discretion for the users. Another example is the development of biodegradable and recyclable breast pumps, which can reduce the environmental impact and waste of breast pumps.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭
Q. What are the key factors driving and restraining the growth of the breast pump market?
Q. What are the key trends and opportunities in the breast pump market?
Q. What are the key segments and sub-segments of the breast pump market, and how are they expected to perform during the forecast period?
Q. What are the key regions and countries in the breast pump market, and how are they expected to perform during the forecast period?
Q. What are the key players and strategies in the breast pump market, and what are their market shares and competitive advantages?
𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂 @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/breast-pump-market-1643
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
North America reigns supreme in the global breast pump market, capturing a substantial 33.5% share in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the region boasts a high female employment rate, with many mothers returning to work shortly after childbirth. This fuels the demand for electric pumps that offer discreet and efficient milk expression. Secondly, a rising birth rate, particularly in the United States, contributes to market expansion.
North America is a hotbed of breast pump innovation. Leading manufacturers like Medela and Lansinoh continuously develop advanced features like wearable pumps, silent operation, and adjustable suction levels. These advancements cater to the evolving needs of modern mothers, prioritizing comfort, portability, and discretion. Additionally, rising disposable income levels in the region allow for greater investment in premium pumps, further propelling market growth.
𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐎𝐮𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:
🗹 Breast Imaging Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/breast-imaging-market-1390
🗹 Breast Reconstruction Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/breast-reconstruction-market-1714
🗹 Insulin Pump Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/insulin-pump-market-1941
🗹 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/artificial-intelligence-healthcare-market-set-expand-strong-hancock/
🗹 Veterinary Drug Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/veterinary-drug-market-looks-forward-strong-growth-ashley-hancock/
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬
Since VMR establishment, we have been supporting the global expansion of companies through the sale of overseas market research reports. With offices in 6 countries around the world, we provide a one-stop shop with approximately 100,000 research materials published by over 250 overseas affiliated research companies. Aiming to be a global leading company in market information sales, we deliver truly valuable information to our customers in order to contribute to the development of companies and society.
Eric Kunz
Vantage Market Research
+1 2023809727
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube