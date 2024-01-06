Sen. Tolentino calls to resolve PUV modernization issues urgently

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino urged for the immediate resolution on the issues surrounding the Public Utility Vehicles (PUV) Modernization affecting Filipino jeepney drivers and operators.

In his regular DZRH program, Tolentino said: "Kailangan na harapin ang isyu na ito, bagama't nasa Supreme Court, kailangang marinig ng taumbayan-- di naman kasi lahat ng ating mga tsuper ay makakadalo sa Supreme Court hearing, kung ano talaga ang mga solusyon dito sa problemang ito."

The Senator was pertaining to the qualms of jeepney drivers and operators especially prior to the consolidation deadline last December 31, 2023.

"Kailangan ng modernization na tutugma sa bulsa ng mga tsuper at operators," Sen. Tol remarked.

In the said program, the solon likewise spoke with Elmer Francisco, owner of local vehicle manufacturer Francisco Motors to clarify possible options for the drivers and operators as the government pursues modernization.

According to Francisco, their modernized, full-electric jeepney units worth P985,000 each comply with the Philippine National Standards, vertically bigger, with safer entry and exit, especially for PWDs.

Further, the said units are airconditioned and have four channels of CCTV cameras, a dashcam, and an automated fare collection system while maintaining the iconic Filipino jeepney exterior.

"Magagaling talaga ang mga Pinoy gumawa ng tunay na jeepney, bakit natin ipagagawa sa ibang bansa? Kumbaga tayo na ang nag-imbento ng jeepney," Francisco said.

Senator Tolentino expressed his support in clarifying more options at the Senate to resolve the PUV modernization issues in the country.