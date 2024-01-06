PM Phạm Minh Chính hosts welcome ceremony for Lao counterpart

VIETNAM, January 6 -

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a welcome ceremony on January 6 morning for his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, who is in Việt Nam for an official visit and the 46th meeting of the two countries’ Inter-Governmental Committee.

This is the first official visit to Việt Nam by Sonexay Siphandone as the Government leader of Laos. With the trip on January 6 - 7, the two PMs have met each other for six times since January 2023.

PM Chính and his spouse welcomed PM Siphandone and his spouse at the ceremony in Hà Nội.

At the Government Office, the two leaders visited a photo exhibition on the countries’ relations organised by the Government Office and the Việt Nam News Agency. Bilateral talks were held after that.

During the visit, the Lao PM is scheduled to have meetings with other leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State. He will also join his Vietnamese counterpart in the 46th meeting of the two countries’ Inter-governmental Committee, a Việt Nam-Laos investment cooperation forum, and some other important activities.

The two sides will also review the implementation of their countries’ high-level agreements and cooperation mechanisms in all fields, including politics, diplomacy, security-defence, investment, trade, culture, and education. They are set to tackle difficulties, obstacles, and outstanding problems (if any) in the implementation of certain programmes and projects, and create new momentum, especially for economic connectivity, thereby developing bilateral partnerships in an increasingly substantive and effective manner and promoting the Việt Nam-Laos friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation. VNA/VNS