Submit Release
News Search

There were 800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,486 in the last 365 days.

PM Phạm Minh Chính hosts welcome ceremony for Lao counterpart

VIETNAM, January 6 -  

 HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a welcome ceremony on January 6 morning for his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, who is in Việt Nam for an official visit and the 46th meeting of the two countries’ Inter-Governmental Committee.

This is the first official visit to Việt Nam by Sonexay Siphandone as the Government leader of Laos. With the trip on January 6 - 7, the two PMs have met each other for six times since January 2023.

PM Chính and his spouse welcomed PM Siphandone and his spouse at the ceremony in Hà Nội.

At the Government Office, the two leaders visited a photo exhibition on the countries’ relations organised by the Government Office and the Việt Nam News Agency. Bilateral talks were held after that.

During the visit, the Lao PM is scheduled to have meetings with other leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State. He will also join his Vietnamese counterpart in the 46th meeting of the two countries’ Inter-governmental Committee, a Việt Nam-Laos investment cooperation forum, and some other important activities.

The two sides will also review the implementation of their countries’ high-level agreements and cooperation mechanisms in all fields, including politics, diplomacy, security-defence, investment, trade, culture, and education. They are set to tackle difficulties, obstacles, and outstanding problems (if any) in the implementation of certain programmes and projects, and create new momentum, especially for economic connectivity, thereby developing bilateral partnerships in an increasingly substantive and effective manner and promoting the Việt Nam-Laos friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation. VNA/VNS

You just read:

PM Phạm Minh Chính hosts welcome ceremony for Lao counterpart

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more