Lao PM arrives, begining official visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, January 6 - Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse arrived in Hà Nội on January 6, beginning a two-day official visit to Việt Nam and co-chairing the 46th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee.

Made at the invitation of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, it is Sonexay Siphandone’s first official visit to Việt Nam in his new capacity. The Lao PM is scheduled to participate in an official welcoming ceremony and hold talks with the Vietnamese PM. They will jointly preside over the 46th meeting of the Việt Nam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee. The Lao Government leader will also have meetings with Vietnamese leaders and engage in various activities during his time in the capital.

Sonexay Siphandone’s entourage includes Lao Deputy PM and Minister of National Defence General Chansamone Chanyalath, Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith, Minister of Planning and Investment and Chairman of the Laos-Việt Nam Cooperation Committee Khamjane Vongphosy, Minister and Head of the PM's Office Alounxai Sounnalath, Minister of Industry and Commerce Malaithong Kommasith, Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism Suanesavanh Vignaket, Minister of Energy and Mines Phosay Sayasone, Minister of Education and Sports Phout Simmalavong, and Minister of Finance Santiphab Phomvihane, Minister of Technology and Communications and Chairman of the Laos-Việt Nam Friendship Association Boviengkham Vongdara, Governor of the Bank of Laos Bounleua Sinxayvoravong, and Minister of Public Works and Transport Ngampasong Muongmany, among other officials. VNA/VNS