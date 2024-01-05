Submit Release
SB871 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2024-01-05

WISCONSIN, January 5 - An Act to amend 119.04 (1); and to create 20.255 (2) (dv) and 115.457 of the statutes; Relating to: an energy efficiency grant program for school districts, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Education

Important Actions (newest first)

