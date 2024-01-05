Submit Release
SB872 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations - 2024-01-05

WISCONSIN, January 5 - An Act to amend 16.967 (7) (am) 2., 16.967 (7) (b), 16.967 (7m) (b), 59.43 (2) (ag) 1., 59.43 (2) (e), 59.72 (5) (a) and 59.72 (5) (b) (intro.) of the statutes; Relating to: fees for recording and filing instruments with the registers of deeds; the portion of such fees used for the land information program; and the minimum state grant amounts under the program. (FE)

Status: S - Government Operations

