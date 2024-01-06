Main, News Posted on Jan 5, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is saddened to report the first traffic fatality of 2024 happened on Oʻahu on Thursday, Jan. 4 around 7:44 p.m.

“Every year we start with zero traffic fatalities but that doesn’t mean the pain and loss of those dying in avoidable crashes the previous year goes away,” said Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “We are starting 2024 with the tragic death of a 71-year-old man. I urge everyone to avoid the typical dangerous behaviors we see that cause fatal crashes. Don’t drink or take substances that may change the way you drive, slow down and follow the speed limit, and keep your attention on the road and your surroundings.”

HDOT will continue to work to eliminate traffic fatalities through education on the common contributing factors in traffic deaths; engineering initiatives such as red-light safety cameras, speed mitigation, and installation of other proven safety countermeasures; and support for enforcement of traffic safety laws through funding, training, and equipment.

A breakdown of traffic fatality numbers from 2020 to present follows. HDOT urges everyone to remember that each of these numbers was a person.

2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 JANUARY 1 7 16 9 12 FEBRUARY 10 12 5 5 MARCH 4 9 10 4 APRIL 16 8 4 5 MAY 5 11 11 5 JUNE 4 6 7 10 JULY 2 9 6 8 AUGUST 15 10 8 8 SEPTEMBER 9 8 6 4 OCTOBER 11 4 10 6 NOVEMBER 5 16 8 7 DECEMBER 6 7 10 11 TOTAL 94 116 94 85

HDOT thanks the highway users that took their safety and the safety of others seriously and acted responsibly in 2023. More information on highway safety can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/safe-communites/

