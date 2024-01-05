Submit Release
News Search

There were 828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,604 in the last 365 days.

Free Christmas Tree Disposal at Eureka HWMA

Press release from Humboldt Waste Management Authority:

Residents may dispose of Christmas trees at no charge at the HWMA Eureka Transfer Station until January 17th. Residents are encouraged to recycle their Christmas trees so they may be processed into useful mulch or compost.  

To prepare Christmas trees for recycling, please remove all decorations including ornaments, hooks, garland, tinsel and lights. Flocked trees may not be recycled.  

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

Free Christmas Tree Disposal at Eureka HWMA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more