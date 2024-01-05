Free Christmas Tree Disposal at Eureka HWMA

Press release from Humboldt Waste Management Authority:
Residents may dispose of Christmas trees at no charge at the HWMA Eureka Transfer Station until January 17th. Residents are encouraged to recycle their Christmas trees so they may be processed into useful mulch or compost.
To prepare Christmas trees for recycling, please remove all decorations including ornaments, hooks, garland, tinsel and lights. Flocked trees may not be recycled.
