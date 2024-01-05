Reload shotshells like a pro with Henges Shooting Range reloading class Jan. 17

Body

EUREKA, Mo.— Shotgun ammunition can be very expensive—and at times even hard to find. Anyone who hunts turkey, waterfowl, upland birds, or even shoots trap or skeet has probably discovered that already. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to help provide ammunition independence, so shooters and hunters can save money and spend more time doing what they enjoy, instead of trying to track down ammo or be at the mercy of an unpredictable market.

MDC’s Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center will present a Shotshell Reloading class Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 6-8 p.m. The program is free and open to ages 16 and up.

This is the perfect class for shooters and hunters who want to learn how to reload shotshells but might have thought the process was too complicated.

This class is an opportunity to master shotgun shell reloading using simple equipment. The technique is easy and may save money over the cost of buying factory ammunition. MDC staff will show participants how to produce quality shotshells with low-cost equipment. This program covers all the needed equipment, materials, and techniques used to safely and efficiently reload shotshells.

Henges Range staff will demonstrate the process and then give participants hands-on experience reloading ammunition themselves. MDC will provide all materials and equipment for this class at no charge.

Shotshell Reloading is a free program, however advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4qg.

The Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 1100 Antire Road, just off I-44, exit 269 in Eureka.

Stay informed of MDC latest programs by going to the MDC St. Louis regional events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.