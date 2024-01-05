Submit Release
News Search

There were 783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,603 in the last 365 days.

SmartFinancial Sets Dates for Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial") (NYSE: SMBK) announces details for the release of its results for the Fourth Quarter of 2023.

SmartFinancial plans to issue its earnings release for the fourth quarter of 2023 on Monday, January 22, 2024, and will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (833) 470-1428 or (404) 975-4839 and enter the access code, 197280. A replay of the conference call will be available through March 14, 2024, by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and entering the access code, 371589.

Conference call materials (earnings release & conference call presentation) will be published on the company’s webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile, at 9:00 a.m. ET prior to the morning of the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

Investor Contacts

Billy Carroll
President and Chief Executive Officer
SmartFinancial, Inc.
Email: billy.carroll@smartbank.com
Phone: 865.868.0613

Ron Gorczynski
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
SmartFinancial, Inc.
Email: ron.gorczynski@smartbank.com
Phone: 865.437.5724

Media Contact

Kelley Fowler
Senior Vice President
Public Relations/Marketing
SmartFinancial, Inc.
Email: kelley.fowler@smartbank.com
Phone: 865.868.0611


Primary Logo

You just read:

SmartFinancial Sets Dates for Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more