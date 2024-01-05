Maine DOE Update – January 5, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

Join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team for a webinar about quarterly state reporting requirements – attendance, truancy, behavior, and bullying. There are no changes to quarterly reporting since the fall webinar; this is a refresher webinar. Please note that the validation of Quarter 2 reports are due on January 15. | More

News & Updates

As part of its evolving role in responding to the instance of mass violence in late October, Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), along with other agency partners within State Government and the Lewiston community, are holding listening sessions to engage partners across a broad spectrum. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and Educate Maine announced that nominations are now open for the 2024 County Teachers of the Year and 2025 State Teacher of the Year. Maine’s County and State Teachers of the Year serve as advocates for teachers, students, and public education in Maine. | More

Governor Janet Mills announced this week that her Administration has awarded six schools a total of $985,000 to recruit, train, and retain educators through pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship pilot programs. Associate Commissioner of Labor Samantha Dina and Associate Commissioner of Education Megan Welter announced the awards during a Zoom press conference. | More

Are you looking for ways to enhance your instructional practices and transfer your students’ learning to the next level? Look no further. The Interdisciplinary Instruction team has created a monthly newsletter that you can subscribe to. This newsletter will highlight innovative interdisciplinary classroom resources and upcoming professional learning opportunities. | More

Apply Now! Schools and community-based organizations can now apply for the 2024 Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative grants through the Maine Department of Education (DOE). These grants support hands-on, engaging, interdisciplinary outdoor learning and career exploration opportunities that connect students with Maine’s amazing natural environments and landscapes. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development, Training, and Events

Cognitive science can offer educators an understanding of how students learn so they can apply it to their practice. Interacting with cognitive science can be challenging though. If you are interested in learning more about cognitive science in a simple yet informative way, this book study is for you.| More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education and its partners at Maine Access to Inclusive Education Resources (MAIER) invite you to join Penn State University’s Dr. Jonte’ C. Taylor (JT), for a webinar on Culturally Responsive Practices in Special Education. This LIVE session will provide well-structured content on different pedagogies and how teaching and learning can be conducted by developing strategies that promote environmental characteristics and principles for students with disabilities in inclusive settings. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

