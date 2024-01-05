Bunker Hill Provides 2023 Recap

Join Executive Chairman, Richard Williams, CEO Sam Ash, and CFO & Corporate Secretary, Gerbrand Van Heerden for a live virtual event as they provide Bunker Hill Mining's strategic vision for 2024, along with a recap of the financial and operational groundwork laid in 2023, setting the stage for the anticipated production restart later this year.



The event will be on Monday, January 8th at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT and you can join by registering at this link.

2023 ACCOMPLISHMENTS



Corporate: Upsized and improved $67 million financing package provided by Sprott Private Resource Streaming & Royalty LLC Uplisted to TSX-V ESG Developer/Explorer of the year awarded at the ‘Resourcing Tomorrow’ investment conference

Mining: Russell Portal dimensions enlarged to enable underground (“UG”) mechanized mining rates of 1800-2500tpd Wardner Operating Yard, adjacent to the Russell Portal and the hub for UG mining operations, connected to electrical power grid Wardner Yard footprint increased via redistribution of waste from Russell Portal upgrade

Processing Bunker Hill Operating Yard prepared for start of construction of new processing plant Final Process Plant engineering 95% complete Tailings Facility and Paste Backfill Plant advanced in partnership with Tierra Group & Ausenco

Offtake and Marketing Finalized the Zn offtake with Teck’s Trail smelter in Northern BC

People: Site team augmented with recruitment of Maintenance Planner, Chief Geologist & Site Controller New CFO, Gerbrand Van Heerden started in the role in November



NEXT STEPS

Upgrade of UG ventilation, ramp access, power, and construction of UG Maintenance Shop

Geotechnical stabilization work for Process Plant foundations and final construction to commence

Finalize Tailings Filtration and Paste Plant engineering, procurement and construction

Finalize the Pb offtake with Teck – January 2024

Enhance the strength of the operating team

Refine elements within the balance sheet to reduce overall cost of restart capital

Refine value-creating optionality, including the Bunker Hill 2.0 (2500tpd) concept

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV: BNKR) (OTCQB: BHILL) is pleased to provide a recap on corporate and project activities during 2023, whilst unlocking future equity upside for all stakeholders.

Sam Ash, CEO, said: “The execution of our Bunker 1.0 (1800tpd) restart project remains on time and budget; and is testament to the leadership and skill of the team. 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting year as we advance the project through constructing and into production.”

CORPORATE

On June 26, 2023, Bunker Hill announced the closing of an upsized and improved $67 million financing package with Sprott Private Resource Streaming & Royalty Corp. (“Sprott Streaming”), including the $46 million multi-metals stream (the “Stream”) and $21 million debt facility (the “Debt Facility” and, together with the Stream, the “Financing Package”). This financing is expected to fully fund the project for restart.

Building on the successful refinancing efforts, Bunker Hill announced the receipt of final listing approval from the Listing Committee of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”). The common stock of the Company (the “Common Shares”) began trading on the TSX-V on September 8, 2023, under the symbol “BNKR”. The Company’s Common Shares were delisted from the Canadian Stock Exchange (the “CSE Delisting”) at the close of business on September 7, 2023.

On December 14, 2023, Bunker Hill was awarded the ESG Developer/Explorer of the Year Award at Mines and Money’s ‘Resourcing Tomorrow’ Investment Conference in London on 30 Nov 2023. The award not only recognizes the careful, thoughtful and imaginative work done by the whole Bunker Hill Team but also the responsibility that is bestowed on all involved in the business of regenerating old mine sites to help de-risk the American critical metals supply chain.

A FIT FOR PURPOSE BASE FOR MINING OPERATIONS

During the course of 2023, the Wardner Operating Yard, the base for Bunker Hill’s future mining operations, underwent a significant transformation. This included the removal of the old, prefabricated concrete (10’ x 10’) portal and its replacement with upsized steel arch sets (16’ x 16’) supported with bespoke lagging. This enlarged Russell Portal supports the planned 1800tpd operation with significant additional upside capacity and allows easy access/egress for the mine and its fleet of 20ton+ trucks and 4-6yd Loaders. Whilst this work was underway, executed by GMS Mine Repair & Maintenance based out of Maryland, the Bunker Hill team also completed procurement of a new 300hp Beckwith & Kuffel compressor and a 7ft 400hp mainline fan (and starter), both of which will be installed before the end of the year.

Additional activity in support of mining operations during this period included: the refurbishment of multiple electrical transformers by Industrial Support Service LLC; rehabilitation of the surface warehouse and workshop at Wardner; the rehabilitation and insertion of ladders into a 100ft section of the Cherry Raise that ensures the mine will have not one but two secondary escapeways (or a tertiary escapeway option) when in operation; and a substantial increase in yard laydown area due to the tactical dumping of waste from the portal work.





Initial earthwork in support of portal.





First set of steel sets being positioned.





Spreaders inserted prior to burying steel sets.

CONNECTION TO MAINLINE POWER

In parallel with the portal upgrade, Bunker Hill partnered with Avista Utilities and Wilson Construction Co. and connected the Wardner footprint with mainline power. This involves equipping the site with 1.85MW of electricity, generated through the hydroelectric-dominated supply of the Pacific Northwest, at rates of below 6c per kwh as the operation gets underway and below 5c per kwh as cumulative electrical usage ramps up and the operation falls into the highest-usage category. This is a significant milestone for Bunker Hill’s operating cost base and for the first time gets the site away from exclusive reliance on diesel generators at Wardner.





Figure 1 : Avista Utilities working to install upgraded power from the nearby substation up Division Street in Wardner and to site.





Figure 2 : Wilson Construction Co. installing overhead powerlines on Bunker Hill property.





Figure 3 : Overhead power installation complete at Wardner

PROCESSING AND TAILINGS FACILITIES

Engineering of the main Process Plant is advancing on track with deep pier establishment scheduled to commence in the next month as part of geotechnical stabilization and preparation of the land for the construction of the Process Plant itself. All main civil, structural and mechanical outputs were on track to be at IFC before year end. Long-lead procurement has resulted in purchase orders having already been issued for the Pre-Engineered Metal Building (PEMB), ore silo, conveyors, Ball Mill starter motor, thickeners tanks and inching drive. Refurbishment of the Pend Oreille mill equipment, the source of the majority of mill components, was well underway at year end.

The Bunker Hill team hosted an onsite visit by Ausenco, responsible for the design and engineering of the Filtration Plant and Paste Plant during October. This visit identified the potential for some pre-existing structures in Wardner to be repurposed to help house the Paste Plant. Tierra Group International, which is leading on the Dry Stack design and engineering, the second part of Bunker Hill’s dual tailings solution, issued preliminary designs for a Life of Mine facility on the Bunker Hill footprint. Further geotechnical work in support of these designs were completed during the last quarter of the year.

Preliminary Dry Stack Tailings Storge Facility designs for Bunker Hill

RECRUITING

The team continued a careful upwards recruiting trajectory and onboarded a Maintenance Planner, Chief Geologist and Site Controller. Additional Mine Engineering personnel are coming on board in early 2024. Further to a previous Management Update (14 August 2023), the new CFO, Gerbrand van Heerden, started at the beginning of November.





14 Oct - Newly completed and enlarged Russell Portal

QUALIFIED PERSON

Mr. Scott E. Wilson, CPG, President of RDA and a consultant to the Company, is an independent “qualified person” as defined by NI 43-101 and is acting as the qualified person for the Company. He has reviewed and approved the technical information summarized in this news release.

The Qualified Person has verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying such information, and is not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Under new Idaho-based leadership, Bunker Hill Mining Corp. intends to sustainably restart and develop the Bunker Hill Mine as the first step in consolidating a portfolio of North American mining assets with a focus on silver. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR+ and EDGAR databases.

