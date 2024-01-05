Submit Release
VVC Warrant Issuance

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following:

Warrant Issuance:

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the issuance to Orford Resources Inc. of 10,000,000 warrants exerciseable at CA$ 0.06 per share expiring on December 28, 2028, in consideration of the discharge of US$400,000 future obligation relating to the Kaity Property in Mexico held by a subsidiary in Mexico. The warrant Hold Period Expires on April 29, 2024.

The settling of this obligation is beneficial to the Company, since with this liability removed, the Kaity Property is no longer encumbered.

About VVC Resources
VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC) and on the OTC Market (OTCQB:VVCVF). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com.

      On behalf of the Board of Directors
         
      Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer
         
For further information, please contact:
         
  Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727   or   Mike Culver - (202) 531-6559
  E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com      E-mail: info@vvcresources.com
         

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7 Tel: 416-619-5304


