VVC Warrant Issuance

Warrant Issuance:

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the issuance to Orford Resources Inc. of 10,000,000 warrants exerciseable at CA$ 0.06 per share expiring on December 28, 2028, in consideration of the discharge of US$400,000 future obligation relating to the Kaity Property in Mexico held by a subsidiary in Mexico. The warrant Hold Period Expires on April 29, 2024.

The settling of this obligation is beneficial to the Company, since with this liability removed, the Kaity Property is no longer encumbered.

About VVC Resources

VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC) and on the OTC Market (OTCQB:VVCVF). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com .

