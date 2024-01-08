Carmell Corp Announces Addition of Dr. Jason D. Bloom to Scientific Advisory Board
Carmell Corporation (Nasdaq: CTCX), a bio-aesthetics company, today announced the addition of Dr. Jason D. Bloom to their Scientific Advisory Board.
Carmell Corp (NASDAQ:CTCX)PITTSBURGH, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carmell Corporation (Nasdaq: CTCX), a bio-aesthetics company focused on skin and hair health (“Carmell” or the “Company”), today announced the addition of Dr. Jason D. Bloom to their Scientific Advisory Board (“SAB”).
Dr. Bloom is an award winning, Ivy-League trained, double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon. Dr. Bloom completed his residency training in Otorhinolaryngology: Head & Neck Surgery at the University of Pennsylvania followed by a facial plastic and reconstructive surgery fellowship at the New York University Langone Medical Center.
Dr. Jason D. Bloom owns and operates his private practice, Bloom Facial Plastic Surgery in Bryn Mawr, PA. He is an Adjunct Assistant Professor of Otorhinolaryngology: Head & Neck Surgery at the University of Pennsylvania and Clinical Assistant Professor (Adjunct) of Dermatology at the Temple University School of Medicine. Additionally, he serves as Co-Director of the Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship program through the University of Pennsylvania and the American Academy of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Bloom has authored over 50 journal articles and book chapters and has given numerous presentations at national and international conferences. He continues to be academically involved with teaching residents, medical advisory roles with companies, speaking engagements and performing research studies and clinical trials in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery.
Said Mr. Rajiv Shukla, Chairman & CEO of Carmell, “We are delighted to announce the addition of Dr. Bloom to our SAB. He is viewed as a leader in the aesthetics community due to his extensive experience as a top-tier surgeon coupled with an active role driving scientific innovation aimed at improving patient outcomes”.
Said Dr. Bloom, “I am excited to be a part of this incredible team at Carmell and collaborate with their scientists, industry experts, and physicians. What drew me to this Company and product line was three things: science, safety, and results. Carmell’s products utilize the latest technology in the regenerative aesthetics space so I can’t wait to share them with my patients!”
About Carmell
Carmell is a bio-aesthetics company that utilizes the human platelet secretome to topically deliver more than a thousand proteins and growth factors to support skin and hair health. Carmell’s quality ethos is based on rational cosmetics design coupled with a focus on clean formulas that omit the Foul Fourteen, 14 commonly used chemicals that may cause harm to our health. The Company is focused on developing topical cosmetics tailored to meet the demanding technical requirements of professional care providers.
For more information, visit www.carmellcosmetics.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the attributes and benefits of Carmell’s products including R&D products under development. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including, among others, the ability to recognize anticipated benefits from their commercial products, R&D pipeline, distribution agreements, changes in applicable laws or regulations, the possibility that Carmell may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, and other risks and uncertainties, including those to be included under the header “Risk Factors” in the 10-Q statement on filed by Carmell with the SEC on November 15, 2023, as amended. Most of these factors are outside of Carmell’s control and are difficult to predict. Furthermore, if the forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame or at all. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
Bryan Cassaday
Carmell Corp
bc@carmellcorp.com