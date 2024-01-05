STN: BL 125248
Proper Name: Thrombin, Topical (Recombinant)
Tradename: RECOTHROM
Manufacturer: Baxter Healthcare Corporation
Indication:
- To aid hemostasis whenever oozing blood and minor bleeding from capillaries and small venules is accessible and control of bleeding by standard surgical techniques (such as suture, ligature, or cautery) is ineffective or impractical in adults and pediatric populations greater than or equal to one month of age.
- RECOTHROM may be used in conjunction with an absorbable gelatin sponge, USP.
Product Information
Supporting Documents