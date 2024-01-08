CES 2024’s HOTTEST TECH DEVICE IS HEAT IT, TO BEAT THE BITES

Loved by tech adepts, adventurists, parents and dermatologists, heat it comes as the solution used every second in the world for bug bite relief

CES 2024, the epicenter of groundbreaking technology, is set to unveil the hottest tech device of the year: heat it– the ultimate solution to conquer those pesky bug bites. Used every second across the globe and quickly taking the media by a storm, heat itbecame the go-to choice for bug bite relief. For this year's biggest Tech and gadgets Rendezvous heat itwill immerse attendees into the buzz of nature of global phenomenon of one-touch bug bite relief. Amidst the sounds of mosquitos and crickets, visitors will get to experience first-hand the smartphone technology that relieves insect bites with the touch of a button.Hailed a must-have by USA TODAY's 2023 10Best list, this groundbreaking, tech-powered tool makes chemical-free bite relief easy and effective for everyone who uses it."With human and emotional intelligence, we can truly understand how a bug bite can feel. It's not just an itch; it can disrupt a moment of serenity. Our journey in the U.S. has been incredibly rewarding, and seeing the reactions of our users and the media recognition has been both validating and humbling. We're not just bringing relief; we want to be closer to people at every store and at the touch of a button, helping everyone enjoy life without the worry of bug bites spoiling the experience. Our team is proud to showcase among other brands at one of the most powerful international tech events," said heat itco-founder and CEO Lukas Liedtke.A year-round essential for families and travelers, hikers and sports fans, beekeepers and fishermen, heat itis the dime-sized insect relief device that heats up when plugged into any smartphone. Because heat is scientifically proven to relieve itching and discomfort caused by insect bites from mosquitos, bees, wasps and horseflies, the simple technology starts working after just four to nine seconds of being applied to irritated skin. It eliminates the need for messy creams, common chemical additives and bulky medical accessories. heat itis discrete, pocket-sized, effective and a year-round first aid kit must-have for anyone who goes outside.CES, the highly anticipated trade show from the Consumer Technology Association will take place Tuesday, Jan. 9 through Friday, Jan. 12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. heat itwill be exhibit at booth 61255heat itis available online at Amazon and in select R.E.I. stores nationwide.For more information visit heat itonline at heat-it.com