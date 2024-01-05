State Representative Josh Cutler Named Undersecretary of Apprenticeship, Work-Based Learning, and Policy 

BOSTON — The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced today the appointment of Josh Cutler, State Representative and House Chair of the Labor and Workforce Development Committee, as Undersecretary of Apprenticeship, Work-Based Learning, and Policy for the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development (EOLWD).

“Representative Culter has been a tremendous partner in advancing workforce development, and we are excited that he will continue his leadership in our administration as we work to grow important programs like registered apprenticeship,” said Governor Maura Healey. “I’m confident that Representative Cutler will continue to support Massachusetts residents and businesses in this role and add great value to the team.”

“I look forward to working with Representative Cutler in this new capacity,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “Representative Cutler will be able to hit the ground running as we continue to advance workforce development programming, policy, and planning that will unlock more pathways and partnerships in regions across Massachusetts.”

As part of his responsibilities, Cutler will oversee EOLWD’s Division of Apprentice Standards including the expansion of Registered Apprenticeship, the growth of work-based learning career pathways in partnership with the Executive Office of Education, and the Department of Economic Research and other policy efforts for the secretariat such as future of work, caregiving in the workplace, and more.

“I have appreciated working with Representative Cutler in recent years and look forward to having him on the team as we continue to move the administration’s workforce priorities forward,” said Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Lauren Jones. “I’m excited to welcome Representative Cutler to the team as we continue to foster collaborations with businesses, labor, academia, and so many more workforce partners to unlock opportunities right here in Massachusetts for jobseekers and employers.”

“I am excited to join the Healey-Driscoll Administration and look forward to working with Secretary Jones as we implement policies and programs to help support our workers and enable our businesses to thrive,” said State Representative and Chairman of the House Labor and Workforce Development Committee Josh Cutler. “I am grateful to the Sixth Plymouth District for giving me the honor to represent them in the House for the past decade and look forward to supporting them and communities across the state in this new role.”

About Josh Cutler

Josh Cutler is a six-term State Representative and House Chair of the Labor and Workforce Development Committee. He is a member of the Mass. STEM Advisory Council and recently served as co-chair of the Future of Work Commission and the WorkAbility Subcommittee on disability employment. He also co-chairs the Coastal Caucus.

In the House, Cutler has been a champion for workforce development, vocational education, and career center funding. He is lead sponsor of the wage transparency act, disability hiring tax credit, and apprenticeship standards and re-entry works legislation.

Cutler was a recipient of the Thomas M. Menino Public Service Award for his work on disability employment policy. He has also been recognized as Legislator of the Year by the Mass. Developmental Disabilities Council, the Association of Developmental Disabilities Providers, the Mass. Mental Health Counselors Association, and the Plymouth-Bristol Central Labor Council.

Cutler holds a Masters in Public Policy from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, and a Juris Doctor from Suffolk Law School. He is also an attorney and the author of two books on local history.

Supportive Quotes

“Chairman Cutler’s hard working, consensus seeking approach to addressing challenging issues allowed him to play a critical role in a number of the significant legislative initiatives that took place during his time in the House. That same approach also helped him win in a competitive district and forge working relationships with folks from across the ideological spectrum. On behalf of the House, I want to thank Josh for his service to our chamber. I’m confident that his role in the Healey-Driscoll Administration will be a continuation of the vital work that he did as a Representative on behalf of workers from across the Commonwealth.” - House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano

“During his time in the legislature, Chair Cutler has been a great leader, partner, and advocate for our workforce and has championed efforts to grow and expand opportunities for residents across the state. While we will miss his leadership and presence on the Labor and Workforce Development Committee, I know he will work just as ferociously for our workers in his new role within the Healey-Driscoll Administration. Congratulations to Representative Cutler and the Healey-Driscoll Administration and I look forward to continuing our great partnership.” – Chrissy Lynch, President and CEO of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO

“Chairman Cutler is one of the most knowledgeable and well-respected workforce development experts in the Commonwealth. He has a keen understanding of the complexity of the workforce development system from both the employee and employer perspective, and the impact that it has both on the people it serves and the state’s economy. He will be an invaluable asset to the workforce development field, employers, the Healey-Driscoll administration and the formidable team at EOLWD led by Secretary Lauren Jones. The Roundtable has benefited greatly from working with Chairman Cutler in the legislature and we look forward to continuing that collaboration in his new position.” - JD Chesloff, President & CEO of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable

“Governor Maura Healey and EOLWD Secretary Lauren Jones have made a great choice in selecting Josh Cutler as the new Undersecretary of Apprenticeship Training, Work-Based Learning, and Policy. Cutler is a recognized leader in workforce development who has worked with, and earned the respect of, the Building Trades and the larger labor movement.” - Frank Callahan, President, Massachusetts Building Trades Unions

