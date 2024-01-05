DHEC Reopens Additional Shellfish Harvesting Beds Effective Immediately

All remaining shellfish harvesting areas that closed December 18 due to excessive rainfall are now reopened. Water quality data indicate that bacteria levels are once again suitable for the harvesting of shellfish. There are no longer any precautionary closures currently in place.

The following areas are now reopened:

Charleston County Shellfish Management Area 8 - Bull Island/Capers Island/Isle of Palms Shellfish Management Area 9A - Isle of Palms/Hamlin Sound/Sullivans Island



DHEC has communicated these reopenings to our state's shellfish dealers and permit holders and is updating our online closure map, webpages, and shellfish hotline with the latest information. For additional information, visit scdhec.gov/shellfish.