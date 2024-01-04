FTC to Host Virtual Summit on Artificial Intelligence

The Federal Trade Commission’s Office of Technology is hosting a virtual tech summit on January 25, 2024 that will bring together a diverse group of stakeholders to discuss key developments in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence (AI), looking across the layers of technology related to AI.

The summit will bring together representatives from academia, industry, civil society organizations, and government to discuss the state of technology, emerging market trends, and real-world impacts of AI. The discussions will also explore how to cultivate a marketplace that allows both consumers and businesses, including startups and small businesses, to thrive.

FTC Chair Lina M. Khan and Commissioners Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya will provide remarks at the summit. The event will also feature three panel discussions. These include discussions on the hardware and other key infrastructure that will be needed for AI development; issues related to the data and models used in AI; and AI-powered consumer applications.

The summit will begin at noon and take place online. The tentative agenda is available on the event website. Information on how to participate will also be posted to the event page soon.