Federal Reserve Board announces the designation of the Chairs and Deputy Chairs of the 12 Federal Reserve Banks for 2024

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the designation of the Chairs and Deputy Chairs of the 12 Federal Reserve Banks for 2024.

Each Reserve Bank has a nine-member board of directors. The Board of Governors in Washington appoints three of these directors and each year designates one of its appointees as Chair and a second as Deputy Chair.

The Board also updated statistical tables on its website about the gender and race/ ethnicity of Reserve Bank boards of directors and about the sectors represented by those directors. Similar details about Reserve Bank Branch boards of directors will be published in the coming weeks.

Following are the names of the Chairs and Deputy Chairs designated by the Board for 2024:

Boston

Corey Thomas, chairman and chief executive officer, Rapid7, Inc., Boston, Massachusetts, renamed Chair.

Roger W. Crandall, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, Springfield, Massachusetts, renamed Deputy Chair.

New York

Vincent Alvarez, president, New York City Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO, New York, New York, renamed Chair.

Pat Wang, president and chief executive officer, Healthfirst, New York, New York, named Deputy Chair.

Philadelphia

Anthony Ibarguen, chief executive officer, Quench USA, Inc., King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, renamed Chair.

Sharmain Matlock-Turner, chief executive officer, Urban Affairs Coalition, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, renamed Deputy Chair.

Cleveland

Heidi L. Gartland, chief government and community relations officer, University Hospitals, Cleveland, Ohio, named Chair.

Richard Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer, and president, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Akron, Ohio named Deputy Chair.

Richmond

Jodie W. McLean, chief executive officer, EDENS, Washington, D.C., renamed Chair.

Lisa M. Hamilton, president and chief executive officer, The Annie E. Casey Foundation, Baltimore, Maryland, renamed Deputy Chair.

Atlanta

Claire Lewis Arnold, chief executive officer, Leapfrog Services, Inc., Atlanta, Georgia, renamed Chair.

Gregory A. Haile, former president, Broward College, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, renamed Deputy Chair.

Chicago

Jennifer F. Scanlon, president and chief executive officer, UL Solutions Inc., Northbrook, Illinois, renamed Chair.

Juan Salgado, chancellor, City Colleges of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, renamed Deputy Chair.

St. Louis

Carolyn Chism Hardy, president and chief executive officer, Chism Hardy Investments, LLC, Bartlett, Tennessee, named Chair.

Lal Karsanbhai, president and chief executive officer, Emerson Electric Co., St. Louis, Missouri, named Deputy Chair.

Minneapolis

Chris Hilger, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, Securian Financial, St. Paul, Minnesota, named Chair.

Paul D. Williams, president and chief executive officer, Project for Pride in Living, Minneapolis, Minnesota, named Deputy Chair.

Kansas City

Patrick A. Dujakovich, president, Greater Kansas City AFL-CIO, Kansas City, Missouri, renamed Chair.

Jandel Allen-Davis, M.D., president and chief executive officer, Craig Hospital, Englewood, Colorado, named Deputy Chair.

Dallas

Thomas J. Falk, retired chairman and chief executive officer, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Dallas, Texas, renamed Chair.

Claudia Aguirre, president and chief executive officer, BakerRipley, Houston, Texas, renamed Deputy Chair.

San Francisco

David P. White, chief executive officer, 3CG Ventures, and former national executive director, Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), Los Angeles, California, named Chair.

Russell A. Childs, chief executive officer and president, SkyWest, Inc., St. George, Utah, named Deputy Chair.

