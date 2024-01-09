HILTON SANDESTIN BEACH WELCOMES WELLNESSJK’S INNOVATIVE MASSAGE TECHNOLOGY TO ITS SPA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hilton’s Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa is elated to announce the latest treatment at its spa: an immersive, full body water massage table. The latest in wellness technology from WellnessJK, the WellSystem Wave has quickly become one of the most popular services for those seeking a massage for rejuvenation and relaxation without any contact from a therapist. Powered by water with personalized settings, the WellSystem Wave is a completely customizable massage that’s hands-free.
“When I first tried the WellSystem Wave at ISPA 2023, I was so overwhelmed with how incredible the experience was that I was at a loss for words. The water massage was the buzziest product at this year’s convention. I knew it was something we needed at our spa to offer to guests, local members and to alleviate the pressure of staffing, which has yet to fully bounce back since 2020. Since installing WellSystem, each person who emerges from it, emerges happier, lighter and calmer,” said Director of Spa Operations Shanelle Lucas.
With every WellSystem Wave, the combination of hydro-jets, light, sound, and aromatherapy take customers on a journey that relieves tension, supports muscle recovery, and can improve mood. During visits to the spa, guests simply lay down on the hygienic, contactless bed and relax into the unique massage experience. The gentle yet powerful water jets work their way across the body, from the back to the shoulders to the loins to the legs.
The WellSystem Wave provides Hilton guests with a relaxing experience to unwind, whether they've spent the day playing golf, lounging at the beach, or enjoying Florida's picturesque scenery. It is ideal for 30-minute sessions for those visiting the spa, attending business conferences, or for guests who want some added recovery benefits after enjoying the hotel’s amenities.
To learn more about the WellSystem Wave at Hilton’s Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa or to inquire about pricing and booking, visit the spa’s website.
For more information on WellnessJK, premiere provider of wellness solutions, visit them online.
