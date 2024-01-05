NMSDC Announces Expanded 2024 Acres Cohort

2024 NMSDC Acres: Cultivating Equity in Black Agriculture program expands to include over 30 Black farmers in its second year.

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanks to increased support from leading agricultural and food companies Cargill and UNFI, the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) is excited to announce an expanded 2024 Acres: Cultivating Equity in Black Agriculture cohort that includes farmers and ranchers from across the U.S. In its second year, Acres trains and certifies Black farmers and ranchers as diverse suppliers. Its goal is to help increase incomes as producers access new markets including commodities, grocery stores, restaurants, and other retail outlets. Members of this year’s cohort include:

Jacqueline Alexander – Morale Orchards, Hood River, Ore.

– Morale Orchards, Hood River, Ore. Ina Braxton – I Urban Farm, Covington, Ga.

– I Urban Farm, Covington, Ga. Dazmonique Carr – Deeply Rooted Enterprises, Detroit, Mich.

– Deeply Rooted Enterprises, Detroit, Mich. Samuel Cobb – Sam Cobb Farms, Desert Hot Springs, Calif.

– Sam Cobb Farms, Desert Hot Springs, Calif. Donnie Cochran – Cochran Farms, Clermont, Fla.

– Cochran Farms, Clermont, Fla. Millie Coleman – Farmer Millz Farms, Macon, Ga.

– Farmer Millz Farms, Macon, Ga. Tonya Cryer – Cryer Family Produce, Mount Hermon, La.

– Cryer Family Produce, Mount Hermon, La. Emory Davis – My Mark 61 Cattle Co., Bellville, Texas

– My Mark 61 Cattle Co., Bellville, Texas Arthur Eaton – Triple Eaton Farm, Mount Olive, Miss.

– Triple Eaton Farm, Mount Olive, Miss. Tope Fajingbesi , –Dodo Farms, Silver Spring, Md.

, –Dodo Farms, Silver Spring, Md. Ronald Friday – Candy Friday Farms, Blythewood, S.C.

– Candy Friday Farms, Blythewood, S.C. Niki and Brandon Gerrins – Sonkissed Meadows, Sylacauga, Ala.

– Sonkissed Meadows, Sylacauga, Ala. Darlene Hillery Goodgame – Blue Heron Urban Farms and Sanctuary, Fairburn, Ga.

– Blue Heron Urban Farms and Sanctuary, Fairburn, Ga. Tamu Green – C.O.O.L. Farming, Ridgeland, Miss.

– C.O.O.L. Farming, Ridgeland, Miss. Brian Guidry – Brian Guidry's Farm, Erath, La.

– Brian Guidry's Farm, Erath, La. P.J. Haynie – Haynie Farms, Burgess, Va.

– Haynie Farms, Burgess, Va. Robert Hearst – Rias Family Farm, Laurel, Ind.

– Rias Family Farm, Laurel, Ind. Demetrius Hunter – Black Farmers Hub, Norlina, N.C.

– Black Farmers Hub, Norlina, N.C. Lovette Johnson – Foty Farm, Macon, Ga.

– Foty Farm, Macon, Ga. Iris Lee – Lee Hemp Farm, Burlington, Wis.

– Lee Hemp Farm, Burlington, Wis. Christopher Muse – Muse 3 Farm LLC, Greensburg, La .

– Muse 3 Farm LLC, Greensburg, La Nia Nyamweya – Beauty Blooms, Silver Spring, Md.

– Beauty Blooms, Silver Spring, Md. Jeremy Peaches – Fresh Life Organic, Houston, Texas

– Fresh Life Organic, Houston, Texas George Poindexter – I am Health, Beauty, and Wellness Farms, Sawyerville, Ala.

– I am Health, Beauty, and Wellness Farms, Sawyerville, Ala. Raphaela and Elijah Polanco – Atlanta Harvest, Ellenwood, Ga.

– Atlanta Harvest, Ellenwood, Ga. Kendrick Ransome – Golden Organic Farm, Tarboro, N.C.

– Golden Organic Farm, Tarboro, N.C. Sherman Reed – Five Pillars Farm, Eau Claire, Mich.

– Five Pillars Farm, Eau Claire, Mich. Anita Roberson – Botanical Bites & Provisions, Fredericksburg, Va.

– Botanical Bites & Provisions, Fredericksburg, Va. Kenya Valentine – Hartwell MJ Ranch LLC, Pattison, Texas

– Hartwell MJ Ranch LLC, Pattison, Texas Todd Western – Western Family Farms, Maple Grove, Minn.

“This year’s cohort represents the rich diversity and potential of the Black agricultural community,” said NMSDC senior director of strategic alliances and programs, Jetheda Hernandez. “We look forward to the more inclusive and sustainable food supply chain they will help create,” she added.

In addition to a larger group of participants, the Acres program is also growing its learning curriculum thanks to a partnership with the Southern University Ag Center. Farmers and ranchers in the program will engage in a 12-week learning curriculum focused on growing their capacity to take on major national contracts with NMSDC corporate members. After the program concludes, NMSDC will assist them in obtaining MBE certification.

The expansion of this year’s program is part of NMSDC’s ongoing efforts to address disparities Black businesses face both within and without the organization, a major trend highlighted in NMSDC’s 2022 Minority Businesses Economic Impact Report that was released in May of last year.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit nmsdc.org.

