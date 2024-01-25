ASAPP OXP® and Prospera Extend Relationship and Investment in Business Origination
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASAPP Financial Technology Inc. and Prospera Credit Union have extended their long-standing relationship for the next three years with a renewal of the ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform software licensing agreement between the partners.
Prospera, who became an ASAPP OXP Client-Partner in December 2017, will also take on a strategic testing and deployment partner role for a number of significant new ASAPP OXP Business Account and Lending Origination feature set capabilities that will be developed over the next two years. ASAPP OXP will undertake the most significant enhancements to the Business feature sets since launching the origination capabilities in February 2016, with direct involvement in planning and testing from the Prospera business banking team.
“Over the six years, we collaborated with the team at ASAPP OXP to build out our digital capabilities for business account and lending origination. This also included the successful integration with Wealthview Banking developed jointly by our teams,” said Greg Dyck, Chief Digital and Information Officer at Prospera. “We’re excited to move forward as a partner with ASAPP OXP helping to shape the direction of the significant upcoming enhancements to the omnichannel business origination feature sets.”
The latest evolution in the six-year partnership between Prospera and ASAPP OXP includes a strategic review of business features that will help all ASAPP OXP Client-Partners better serve Canadian businesses’ omnichannel origination needs.
“Our team is very excited to expand and improve the ASAPP OXP Business Account and Lending Origination feature sets, working collaboratively with a great credit union partner,” noted Tony Dunham, ASAPP OXP Chief Revenue and Customer Experience Officer. “The Prospera team has brought forward lots of great roadmap ideas during our relationship and we are anxious to bring those to life through upcoming Roadmap Enhancement Releases in 2024 and 2025.”
With the ASAPP OXP contract renewal, Prospera employees and business members will also benefit from the upcoming release of ASAPP 17.0 in March.
About Prospera Credit Union
Local banking means investing in Local Good.
Built on more than 75 years of service in local communities, Prospera Credit Union is a community-based, purpose-driven organization that offers a full range of financial products and services. Prospera is one of the largest credit unions in British Columbia, with approximately $7.5 billion in assets and 120,000 members. With 26 branches, Prospera is proud to serve communities throughout the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and Okanagan. Prospera’s vision is to help build vibrant, healthy communities, thriving local enterprises and financially empowered people.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP OXP® delivers Customer Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry. The ASAPP OXP Client-Partner Community is comprised of over 50 credit unions, across 11 provinces, that manage over $44B of assets and support over 927,000 members.
