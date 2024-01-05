Environmental Management Commission to meet Jan. 10-11

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission will meet Jan. 10 -11 in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.

Committee meetings will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 10.

The full commission meeting will be held beginning at 9 a.m. on Jan. 11.

Meeting information, including agendas and supporting documents, can be found on the Commission website.

Committee Meetings

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.

Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=mf8fcafb9f732c422826e363ed94191d9

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2431 064 2120

Meeting password: NCDEQ (62337 from phones and video systems)

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

Environmental Management Commission Meeting

When: Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.

Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=mb5c04992320eaeb1dafd45cd734e8250

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2428 291 4999

Password: NCDEQ (62337 from phones and video systems)

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll.

The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state's air and water resources. The Commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the Divisions of Air Quality, Land Resources, Waste Management and Water Resources.