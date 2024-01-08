TiniFiber® Launches Certified Installer Program Backed by 25-Year Warranty
Program for select installers elevates connectivity standards for reliability and peace of mind
We are delighted to introduce the TiniFiber Certified Installer Program, which establishes a new industry benchmark for quality assurance and reliability.”LINDENHURST, NEW YORK, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TiniFiber®, the exclusive manufacturer of U.S. patented and UL-approved TiniFiber® Micro Armor Fiber™ optical cabling solutions, announces the launch of the TiniFiber Certified Installer (TCI) Program, a significant advancement in connectivity standards and quality.
Offered to a select group of contractors who purchase and install TiniFiber cable, the TCI Program permits companies to provide a 25-year connector-to-connector TiniFiber warranty, ensuring unparalleled reliability and peace of mind.
To qualify for the TCI program, at least one employee must hold an accredited BICSI Installer, Technician, or RCDD certification. Alternatively, installers can qualify with a current certification from an approved connectivity manufacturer, verified by the appropriate registration number. For installers who qualify, the TCI program offers a number of benefits ranging from additional engineering support and end of year credits to complimentary freight services.
"We are delighted to introduce the TiniFiber Certified Installer Program, which establishes a new industry benchmark for quality assurance and reliability," said Steve Shultis, President of TiniFiber. "By closely partnering with certified installers, we ensure that every installation reflects our commitment to quality and innovation, providing customers with solutions they can rely on for many years."
At the core of the TCI Program lies the patented TiniFiber® Micro Armor Fiber™, which provides a superior alternative to conventional options such as Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA). This ground-breaking cable is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional alternatives, offering unparalleled advantages including exceptional flexibility and 500% increased pathway capacity. Its versatility makes it ideal for a diverse range of commercial, industrial, government, and residential applications including data centers, smart buildings, professional audio-visual, DAS/wireless networks, broadband communications, security and transportation.
For more information about the TiniFiber Certified Installer Program, please visit http://www.tinifiber.com or contact sales@tinifiber.com.
About TiniFiber®:
TiniFiber is an award-winning and U.S. Patented innovator redefining industry standards with its Micro Armor Fiber™ Cable. This revolutionary solution is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA) cables. Trusted by prominent technology, construction, and IT corporations, TiniFiber boasts the industry's smallest outer diameter, featuring a crush-proof, rodent-resistant design, capable of withstanding the harshest environmental conditions. Its stainless-steel construction provides unparalleled durability, making it ideal for aerials, underground, and powered cable applications, including A/V & Security, Commercial & Residential, DAS/Wireless, Broadband, Transportation, and Data Center installations.
