Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,061 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,971 in the last 365 days.

Genetic Technologies Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”) a global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness, and serious disease, advises that it has received formal notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). As previously disclosed, the Company received a written notice from Nasdaq on July 17, 2023, notifying the Company that it had failed to meet the $1.00 per share minimum bid price requirement for continued inclusion on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

To regain compliance with the Listing Rule, the Company’s American Depositary Shares (ADS) were required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive business days, which was achieved on December 28, 2023. Nasdaq has stated that this matter is now closed.

Enquiries

Investor Relations
Adrian Mulcahy
Automic Markets
M: +61 438 630 411
E: adrian.mulcahy@automicgroup.com.au

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. A global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness, and serious disease through its geneType and EasyDNA brands. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians to improve health outcomes for people around the world. The company has a proprietary risk stratification platform that has been developed over the past decade and integrates clinical and genetic risk to deliver actionable outcomes to physicians and individuals. Leading the world in risk prediction in oncology, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, Genetic Technologies continues to develop risk assessment products. For more information, please visit www.genetype.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Genetic Technologies Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more