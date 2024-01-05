Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,053 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,966 in the last 365 days.

Asure Software to Attend 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), an established provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, is scheduled to attend the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 18, 2024 in New York, NY.

Asure’s management team will be hosting one on one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. Additionally, Asure’s CEO Pat Goepel will participate in a fireside chat with Needham analyst Josh Reilly at 10:15 AM ET. The fireside chat will be webcast on the Needham Conference website.

For additional information, please contact your Needham sales representative or Patrick McKillop – Vice President Investor Relations at Asure Software.

About Asure Software
Asure Software (Nasdaq: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com.

Asure Software
Patrick McKillop 
Vice President, Investor Relations  
617-335-5058
patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Asure Software to Attend 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more