Axial Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Conferences

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axial Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of gut-targeted, small molecule therapeutics for neurological conditions and oncology, today announced that A. Stewart Campbell, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

  • Biotech Showcase 2024
    Corporate presentation
    Monday, January 8, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. PT
    Hilton San Francisco Union Square (Room Franciscan-A)

About Axial Therapeutics
Axial Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of people with neurological disorders and conditions. The company is a scientific leader in elucidating the biological role of the microbiome-gut-brain axis and its influence on the central nervous system. Harnessing the power of its Microbial Inspired Therapeutics® platform, Axial is developing small molecule drugs with defined mechanisms of action that act on new targets to mitigate the impact of metabolites and bacteria in the gut linked to disease pathology, progression, and symptoms. The company is advancing a pipeline of small molecule drug candidates for conditions with significant unmet patient need, including autism and Parkinson’s disease, and is also pursuing preclinical discovery of gut-targeted therapies in oncology and NASH/fibrosis. Axial’s lead product candidate is AB-2004, a small molecule therapeutic in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of irritability in children with autism. For more information, visit https://axialtx.com.

Contacts for Axial Therapeutics

Media:
Maura Gavaghan
Red House Communications
maura@redhousecomms.com

Investors:
Jeffrey Young, CFO
781-701-8467
jeffrey@axialtx.com


