Vital Restoration Announces New Territory for Oregon

The mold, fire, and water restoration franchise is now accepting applications for its available territories across the nation.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vital Restoration , a California-based company that specializes in mold, fire, and water restoration services, has just announced its latest franchise sale. The company will be bringing a new location to Oregon owned by Restoration Hillsboro Group, Inc.“I am very happy to bring this entire group of franchisees aboard with us. Alex, his wife Carla, his brother Derwin and Igor Masic have led their company with strength and dedication and have proven to reflect similar values and customer care that we adhere to at Vital Restoration,” stated Sal Vitalie, owner and founder of Vital Restoration. “Their existing business compliments Vital’s services and they carry with them a wonderful brand reputation and a strong community bond.”Vital Restoration currently works throughout various areas in the U.S. including San Francisco, Fairfield, Pleasant Hill, Stockton, San Jose, and Marin County in California. The company can also be found in Springfield, Illinois. Franchisees gain an exclusive territory when they sign on and have a wide array of territories to choose from at the ground floor of the company’s expansion.“We have several territories for our franchise partners to choose from — the world is our oyster! I would love to see Vital Restoration build our presence on the West Coast and a more robust location list within California, but I am excited and open to expand across the nation,” Vitalie said of the company’s future expansion plans. “We already have interest in Southern California and in an area along the East Coast.”Franchisees gain a strong foundation through Vital Restoration’s training program and continue to receive support throughout their ownership. Support elements include ongoing operational support, marketing tools, and vendor connections, plus direct access to Vitalie and his support staff.“I started franchising not to be the biggest but to be the best, building trust, reliability and value to the industry while having fun doing it,” stated Vitalie. “I've been doing restoration for almost 30 years and am still passionate about what I do, whether it's in the field with the customer who just had a disaster or passing my knowledge to my franchisees.”To learn more about Vital Restoration and its franchise opportunity, visit www.vitalrestorationfranchises.com ABOUT Vital RestorationVital Restoration is a unique customer-centric restoration franchise that was founded in 2004. The company not only provides mold remediation and fire, water, and storm damage restoration services, but it also offers trauma cleanup, air duct cleaning, post construction cleaning and more. To learn more about Vital Restoration and its services, visit www.vitalrestoration.com . Franchise opportunity information can be found at www.vitalrestorationfranchises.com