AB658 in Asm: Public hearing held - 2024-01-04

WISCONSIN, January 4 - An Act to repeal 565.32 (3) (a) 2. c.; to renumber and amend 71.05 (6) (b) 25.; to amend 71.05 (25m) (c), 71.26 (3) (vm) 2., 71.34 (1k) (p) 2., 71.45 (2) (a) 21. b., 71.64 (6) (b), 71.775 (3) (a) 2. and 565.30 (3) (a) 1.; and to create 71.05 (6) (b) 25. a. and b., 77.54 (71) and 565.30 (3) (a) 3. of the statutes; Relating to: a sales tax exemption for road-building equipment; increasing the income tax withholding threshold for nonresidents; modifying the certification requirement for a qualified opportunity fund; prohibiting certain lottery games; and extending the capital gains exclusion to family members who inherit certain farms organized as a partnership or limited liability company. (FE)