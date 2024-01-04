Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,313 in the last 365 days.

SB744 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-04

WISCONSIN, January 4 - An Act to renumber and amend 321.40 (4); to amend 20.465 (2) (a), 71.93 (1) (a) 6., 321.40 (1) (d), 321.40 (2) (e), 321.40 (2) (f), 321.40 (3) (a), 321.40 (3) (b) 1., 321.40 (3) (c) and 321.40 (5) (d); and to create 321.40 (4) (a) 2., 3. and 4. and (b) and 321.40 (6) of the statutes; Relating to: the tuition grant program for national guard members administered by the Department of Military Affairs. (FE)

Status: S - Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb744

You just read:

SB744 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-04

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more