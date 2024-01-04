SB744 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-04

WISCONSIN, January 4 - An Act to renumber and amend 321.40 (4); to amend 20.465 (2) (a), 71.93 (1) (a) 6., 321.40 (1) (d), 321.40 (2) (e), 321.40 (2) (f), 321.40 (3) (a), 321.40 (3) (b) 1., 321.40 (3) (c) and 321.40 (5) (d); and to create 321.40 (4) (a) 2., 3. and 4. and (b) and 321.40 (6) of the statutes; Relating to: the tuition grant program for national guard members administered by the Department of Military Affairs. (FE)