WISCONSIN, January 4 - An Act to repeal 20.192 (1) (ar); and to create 20.192 (1) (ar) of the statutes; Relating to: a technology and innovation hub grant to BioForward, Inc., and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Workforce Development and Economic Opportunities
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab916
AB916 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Workforce Development and Economic Opportunities - 2024-01-04
