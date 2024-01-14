Submit Release
Protect Yourself From Fraud by Making Smart Financial Choices

The DFPI is committed to safeguarding California’s financial marketplace and empowering consumers with financial education and resources. 

This publication is designed to help you identify fraud, avoid scams, safeguard personal and financial data, and know your rights. It also contains valuable tips on doing your own research and how you can get help from the DFPI. Think of this as a helpful starting point in your financial decision-making. 

Currently available in English, stay tuned as we prepare to launch versions in Spanish and other languages. Download your digital copy now to stay informed and protect yourself.

