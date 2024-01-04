Great Lakes Provides Update on Empire Wind I and II Contracts

HOUSTON, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation ("Great Lakes" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GLDD), the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, announced today that Empire Offshore Wind LLC (“Empire Wind”) has informed Great Lakes in consortium with Van Oord (“the Consortium”), of the termination of the rock installation contract for Empire Wind II which was set to commence in 2026.



In 2022, the Consortium, was contracted by Empire Wind to perform rock installation for the Empire Wind I and II projects with installation windows in 2025 and 2026, respectively. The Article VII for Empire Wind I was approved by the New York State Public Service Commission in December of 2023. Empire Wind I is currently on track for rock installation in 2025. However, Empire Wind has informed the Consortium that they have terminated the Empire Wind II rock installation contract that was set to commence in 2026.

Termination of the Empire Wind II project initiates a contractually obligated termination fee payable to the Consortium that is intended to cover lost earnings potential related to Empire Wind II.

Eleni Beyko, Senior Vice President-Offshore Wind at Great Lakes, commented, “New York remains committed to meeting the State’s clean energy goals and they have taken steps forward with the accelerated solicitations for new PPAs to allow developers to adjust prices for inflation and develop more robust projects going forward. Awards for the next solicitation round are expected in February 2024. We look forward to the start of the Empire Wind I installation expected in 2025, continuing our relationship with Equinor and bp as a preferred supplier, and bidding on future projects. We continue to pursue additional opportunities including projects internationally for 2026 and beyond.”

