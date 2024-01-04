ETC’s Aerospace Segment Awarded $12.4 Million in Contracts

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Tectonics Corporation (OTC Pink: ETCC) (“ETC” or the “Company”) announced that its Aircrew Training Systems business unit (“ATS”) was awarded four contracts totaling $9.7 million. Three are for CLS contracts for repeat customers in the Middle East, and the U.S., and one is for a mid-life upgrade of Spatial Disorientation equipment for an Asian customer.



In addition, ETC Simulation, located in Orlando, Florida, received a $2.7 million order for the delivery of a customized ADMS simulation system for an emergency response training center being established by an international client active in the oil industry.

“These contracts represent the continuing strong relationship with its global aeromedical customers and the expansion of ETC Simulation’s product line and customer base,” stated Robert Laurent, CEO and President.

About ETC:

ETC designs, manufactures, and sells software driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans, and equipment to control, modify, simulate and measure environmental conditions. Our products include aircrew training systems (aeromedical, tactical combat, and general), disaster management systems, sterilizers (steam and gas), environmental testing and simulation systems, and other products that involve similar manufacturing techniques and engineering technologies. ETC’s unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC is headquartered in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com/.

