Compass Diversified Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Distributions on Common and Series A, B and C Preferred Shares

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.25 per share on the Company’s common shares (the “Common Shares”). The distribution for the three months ended December 31, 2023, is payable on January 25, 2024, to all holders of record of Common Shares as of January 18, 2024.



The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company’s 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series A Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, October 30, 2023, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2024. The distribution for such period is payable on January 30, 2024, to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2024.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series B Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, October 30, 2023, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2024. The distribution for such period is payable on January 30, 2024, to all holders of record of Series B Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2024.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series C Preferred Shares (the “Series C Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series C Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, October 30, 2023, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2024. The distribution for such period is payable on January 30, 2024, to all holders of record of Series C Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2024.

CODI’s common and preferred cash distributions should generally constitute “qualified dividends” for U.S. federal income tax purposes to the extent they are paid from “earnings and profits” (as determined under U.S. federal income tax principles), provided that the requisite holding period is met. To the extent that the amount of the cash distributions exceeds earnings and profits, such distribution will first be treated as a non-taxable return of capital to the extent of the holder’s adjusted tax basis in the shares, and thereafter be treated as a capital gain from the sale or exchange of such shares.

CODI expects all distributions paid in the 2023 taxable year to be qualified dividends (assuming requisite holding periods are met) since CODI’s earnings and profits in the 2023 taxable year are expected to be above cash distributions. It is currently anticipated, but not certain, that all 2024 distributions will be treated as qualified dividends, provided that the requisite holding periods are met. The final tax status of such amounts will be made and reported to shareholders in early 2025, when the determination of earnings and profits for the 2024 year is completed. The final tax status of the 2024 distributions may differ from this preliminary expectation.

In addition, shareholders subject to tax rules regarding “unrelated business taxable income” (or “UBTI”) will no longer be allocated UBTI from CODI, allowing ownership by certain retirement accounts that previously created tax implications.

About Compass Diversified (“CODI”)

Since its founding in 1998, and IPO in 2006, CODI has consistently executed on its strategy of owning and managing a diverse set of highly defensible, middle-market businesses across the niche industrial, branded consumer and healthcare sectors. The Company leverages its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach, and actionable expertise to maintain controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability. For more information, please visit compassdiversified.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the future performance of CODI and its subsidiaries. Words such as "believes," "expects," and "future" or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, and some of these factors are enumerated in the risk factor discussion in the Form 10-K filed by CODI with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

