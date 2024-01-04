Announcing The All-New 2024 Axis T220-r

LOUDON, Tenn., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 2024, Axis Wake™ introduces the all-new T220-r. At just under 22 feet in length, the T220-r has everything necessary for action-packed days on the water with a 15-person crew. Equipped with many of the core features that have made Axis the fastest-growing watersports towboat brand, the T220-r can produce beginner to advanced wakeboard wakes along with endless surf waves, thanks to Surf Gate®—all for under $89,995*.

Axis T220-r Specifications:

Hull Length: 21' 11" / 6.68m

Max Capacity: 15

Beam: 102" / 2.59m

Draft: 27" / 0.69m

Approx. Dry Weight: 4850lbs. / 2200kg

Fuel Capacity: 58 gal / 219.5L

Max Factory Ballast: 1,145lbs. / 519kg

Power Torque: 360HP/400ft–lbs.

Hull Type: Wake Plus™



The T220-r shares the same running surface as the T220, the iconic Wake Plus™ hull. This is the legendary running surface that produces symmetrical wakes and waves on every boat in the Axis line. Add hard tank ballast, controlled by a Garmin seven-inch touchscreen, and it makes the T220-r an ideal watersports boat for any level rider from beginner to advanced. Malibu’s Surf Gate—the industry's most awarded surf system—makes a perfect wave on either side of the boat with just a tap on the screen and without having to move any weight from side to side. The T220-r is also equipped with Surf Pipe, which is safer for surfers and quieter for passengers than traditional exhaust systems. And, with inboard propulsion, owners not only get the best wakes and waves, but they can also surf with the peace of mind that the propeller is secured safely under the hull of the boat.

The T220-r’s outstanding watersports functionality is controlled at the dash with a high-visibility, marine-grade touchscreen. Owners can fill and empty ballast, change the surf side, adjust speed, and much more with an intuitive user interface that’s easy to master within a few minutes. Select rider presets to further simplify the process, picking between your sport of choice, and then selecting from three different levels of wakeboarding or the surf side for surfing. From there, it’s as simple as selecting “load” and the boat takes over, filling ballast to ideal levels, adjusting speed control, and deploying Surf Gate on the selected side. Surfers can even switch from side-to-side while riding thanks to Surf Gate’s fast transition.

The T220-r’s traditional bow styling provides a sleek profile while easily cutting through chop for a spray-free ride. The seating capacity is impressive at up to 15 people thanks in large part to the clean, wraparound lounge. This uncluttered space provides plenty of options for flexible seating, including rear-facing seating for watching surfing and wakeboarding, or forward-facing seating to run down the lake to a quiet cove for a swim. Under-seat storage provides plenty of space for the crew’s gear on long lake days, and the Wet Sounds audio system with Bluetooth connection keeps the party going the entire time.

Throughout the interior and exterior, the T220-r has signature Axis styling with bold lines that make a statement on the water. The T220-r is powered by the Malibu Monsoon M5Di™ engine, which utilizes automotive direct injection technology along with exclusive Malibu engineering to produce unmatched performance, fuel economy, reliability, and sound reduction.

To learn more about the all-new Axis T220-r, visit AxisWake.com or contact your local dealer today.

*Price in USD, for United States & Canada only. Freight & Prep not included. See dealer for details.

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a diverse portfolio of recreational powerboat brands. A preeminent innovator in the industry, the company’s products serve those whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboatsinc.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75285666-8c4e-4f6f-a75a-ba2fb3253603

Rob Corum robc@malibuboats.com