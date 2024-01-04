Introducing the All-New 2024 Malibu 21 LX-r

LOUDON, Tenn., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 2024, Malibu Boats™, the global leader in watersports towboats, is announcing the release of the all-new 21 LX-r. This 21-foot hull is packed with value and boasts many of Malibu’s signature wake and comfort features at a price point of $99,995*. The new model aligns with both non-watersports-specific and watersports-specific competitors’ offerings while raising the standard of wake and wave performance.



2024 Malibu 21 LX-r Specifications

Hull Length: 21'/6.40 M

Beam: 98"/2.49 M

Draft: 27"/0.69 M

Max Capacity: 12

Approx. Dry Weight: 4,580 LBS/2,077 KG

Weight Capacity: 1,692 LBS/767 KG

Fuel Capacity: 50 GAL/189 L

Max Factory Ballast: 890 LBS/403 KG

Power (Torque): 360 HP/400 FT-LBS

Hull Type: Wake Plus™

The 21 LX-r’s watersports performance is built on the rock-solid foundation of the Wake Plus™ hull, which is Malibu’s legendary running surface across all its high-end boats. The Wake Plus hull produces the coveted Malibu wake and wave experience the competition continues to chase year after year. The 21 LX-r wakes feature symmetrical ramps with clean lips that are great for all wakeboarders. Standard on the 21 LX-r is Malibu’s Surf Gate®, the most awarded surf system of all time, allowing a perfect wave on either side of the boat without needing to move any weight from side-to-side. The 21 LX-r produces outstanding power and volume in its ocean-like surf waves for riders of all ages and sizes, and the standard Surf Pipe serves as an important safety feature to divert fumes away from riders behind the boat while reducing engine noise for passengers. With push-button hard tank ballast, the 21 LX-r’s wakes and waves can quickly and easily go from small and approachable for beginners to smooth-yet-powerful for advanced riders.

All of the 21 LX-r’s watersports potential is unlocked through the Malibu Command Center™ at the dash. This high-visibility dual touchscreen has everything you need to control the boat, monitor vitals, and create perfect days on the water, no matter your experience level. Factory-loaded watersports presets make it as easy as selecting your wakeboard level or surf side, tapping load on the screen, and gearing up to ride. These standard presets on the 21 LX-r automatically fill the ballast to the correct levels, sets the speed, and deploys Surf Gate. You are even able to edit the factory-loaded presets and add specific users to the platform.

The 21 LX-r has the same layout as the 21 LX, with the functionality of a Hybrid Bow to cut through chop while giving passengers more forward space. With comfortable seating for 12 along with deep, under-seat storage for watersports gear, cup holders, a bimini top, the G5 Tower, and a Wet Sounds audio system, the 21 LX-r has everything you need to make a great day on the water.

The 21 LX-r is powered by the tough and capable Malibu Monsoon M5Di™. Made onsite at the Malibu headquarters, the M5Di features automotive direct-injection technology along with signature Malibu innovations that produce unmatched performance, fuel economy, reliability, and sound reduction.

To learn more about the all-new Malibu 21 LX-r, visit MalibuBoats.com or contact your local dealer to find your truth on the water.

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a diverse portfolio of recreational powerboat brands. A preeminent innovator in the industry, the company’s products serve those whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboatsinc.com .

*Price in USD, for United States & Canada only. Freight & Prep not included. See dealer for details.

