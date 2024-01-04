Itchko Ezratti’s GL Homes’ First Indoor Pickleball Facilities for 55+ Coming Soon at Valencia Grand

Surrounded by lush landscaping and palm trees, with a spacious clubhouse in the background, this top-tier recreational space exemplifies GL Homes' commitment to providing luxury amenities and a dynamic 55+ lifestyle that caters to the growing popularity o

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GL Homes residents at Valencia Grand in Boynton Beach will be able to keep cool while playing the hottest game at the Racquet Club, with its first indoor pickleball courts coming soon. GL Homes always stays ahead of the curve and is on top of the latest trends in not only home design but resort-style amenities too.

Pickleball has quickly become the fastest-growing sport for those aged 55 and above, so offering these indoor courts as a new amenity for the first time at Valencia Grand will allow residents to stay cool all year round while enjoying Florida’s best 55+ lifestyle. Pickleball's low-impact nature makes it perfect for active adults seeking a vibrant and social way to stay in shape. Whether you're a seasoned player or a beginner, the inclusive nature of pickleball welcomes players of all skill levels.

The Racquet Club at Valencia Grand will be a world-class facility. In addition to the four new indoor pickleball courts, Valencia Grand will offer several outdoor sports courts, including six lighted tennis courts, seven lighted exterior pickleball courts, and four lighted bocce courts. There will be plenty of ways for residents to have fun at Valencia Grand's Racquet Club, and there will also be a Pro Shop located on-site. From men's and women's apparel and accessories to equipment, including rackets, strings, grips, and more, the Pro Shop has homeowners covered. A professional sports staff will be on hand to help facilitate ongoing tournaments and events and even provide lessons for those interested.

At the heart of Valencia Grand is the stunning Clubhouse featuring over 44,000 square feet of world-class amenities. Here residents can socialize with neighbors, stay in shape with a group fitness class, discover new talents in an art class, catch a Broadway-style show, cool off in the stunning pools, or grab a drink poolside—the options for 55+ fun are endless at Valencia Grand!

GL Homes is known for building stunning communities in Florida's best locations with the most popular resort-style amenities and high-quality new homes. GL Homes builds communities that are anchored in amenities and specialized programs designed around residents' interests that create the ultimate Florida lifestyle.

Valencia Grand takes sophisticated living to the next level with its one-story home designs with stand-out features, including high ceilings, transom impact windows that let in even more Florida sunshine, remarkable gourmet kitchens, spa-like bathrooms, spacious outdoor living areas, and much more. Homebuyers can make their new home uniquely theirs by choosing from a wide variety of high-end finishes and options. GL Homes’ on-site design team will be there to help every step of the way.

Valencia Grand offers an incredible opportunity with new construction in a prime Boynton Beach location in Palm Beach County. The Atlantic Ocean coastline and miles of beaches are just minutes away; major airports are conveniently nearby; plus, residents will be close to Delray Beach’s popular nightlife and plenty of world-class dining, shopping, and entertainment. Homeowners enjoy easy access to the best of South Florida when they live here.

Visit today and tour 10 stunning model homes that feature the latest in new home design and showcase the luxury 55+ living that awaits at Valencia Grand! To learn more about Valencia Grand, call 561-738-5100 or visit GLHomes.com today.

About GL Homes

Founded in 1976, GL Homes is a uniquely American success story. Built by Itchko Ezratti, who believed that hard work, integrity, and quality craftsmanship would thrive in the marketplace, GL Homes has since grown into one of Florida’s largest homebuilders.

Misha Ezratti, son of company founder Itchko Ezratti, is President of GL Homes and leads the charge in overseeing operations across the state of Florida today. Misha Ezratti continues to reinforce the culture started by his father, namely, that every employee and customer is part of the GL Homes family. Both Itchko Ezratti and Misha Ezratti believe that employee dedication significantly enriches the overall customer experience. Those enduring values are reflected in every home built by GL Homes today.

With a more than 45-year track record, countless industry awards and accolades, and, most importantly, more than 100,000 happy GL homeowners, it's easy to see how GL Homes has grown into a top luxury home builder across both Florida and the nation.