Wainiha slope stabilization work postponed

Posted on Jan 4, 2024

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) has postponed the emergency work requiring a single lane closure and short (intermittent) full closures of Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) between Wainiha Powerhouse Road and Alamihi Road.

The closures were originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8, through Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

An update will be released when the project is rescheduled.For a list of Kaua‘i lane closures go to https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/.