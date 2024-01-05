Submit Release
News Search

There were 850 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,723 in the last 365 days.

LicePros Celebrates Milestone of Serving Over 16,000 Local Clients Since 2010

Licepros-281-789-6500-Serving-Clients

Licepros-281-789-6500-Serving-Clients

Licepros-281-789-6500-Pediatrician-Approved

Licepros-281-789-6500-Pediatrician-Approved

Satisfied-Customers-Licepros-281-789-6500

Satisfied-Customers-Licepros-281-789-6500

LicePros delivers exceptional lice treatment, prioritizing safety, and well-being. Our services are fast, effective, and pediatrician-approved.

OAK RIDGE NORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At LicePros, commitment to providing exceptional service is reflected in the range of offerings provided to valued clients. Core services include fast, effective, and convenient lice treatment administered by trained technicians who utilize the latest techniques and equipment. The safety and well-being of clients, especially children, are of utmost importance, and treatments are not only thorough but also pediatrician-approved.

Clients who choose LicePros can expect a comfortable and private treatment experience in the dedicated treatment room. Understanding the diverse needs of families, affordable pricing options are offered to accommodate all budgets. The focus on providing all-natural treatments ensures a pesticide-free approach, contributing to the overall well-being of clients.

Parents can rest assured that their children are in safe hands at LicePros. In addition to the effectiveness of treatments, a certificate is provided upon completion of the treatment, which can be submitted to the school as documentation. This not only demonstrates a commitment to transparency but also facilitates compliance with school policies regarding lice infestations.

To enhance the value of services, LicePros is pleased to introduce a limited-time offer, providing clients with a $30 discount on treatments. This exclusive promotion, valid through February 14, 2024, offers families an opportunity to access premium services at a more affordable rate. To avail of this special offer, clients are encouraged to mention the "Press Release Offer" at the time of booking, ensuring they receive the $30 treatment discount. This additional incentive reflects commitment to providing not only effective lice treatment but also cost-effective solutions for valued clients.

As part of dedication to client satisfaction, LicePros provides a 30-day warranty with each treatment. This warranty reflects confidence in the effectiveness of services and provides clients with added peace of mind.

LicePros remains committed to its mission of delivering top-notch lice treatment services to the local community. The achievement of serving over 16,000 clients is a testament to the trust placed in expertise, and looks forward to continuing the legacy of excellence in the years to come.

Janet Miller
LicePros
+1 281-789-6500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

LicePros Celebrates Milestone of Serving Over 16,000 Local Clients Since 2010

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Religion, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more