Blue Ridge Beef Recalling Dog and Cat Food

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Blue Ridge Beef is recalling specific lots of Kitten Mix and Puppy Mix due to contamination of Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands.

This recall includes all lot numbers and used by dates between N24 1114 to N24 1224 of 2 lb logs of Kitten Grind UPC 8 54298 00101 6; 2lb logs of Kitten Mix UPC 8 54298 00143 6; and 2lb logs of Puppy Mix UPC 8 54298 00169 6.

Pets with Salmonella and Listeria infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

These products were distributed between November 14, 2023 and December 20, 2023. These products were packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in retail stores in many states, including Rhode Island and Massachusetts.