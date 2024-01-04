When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Win Luck Trading Inc. of Bayonne, NJ, is recalling its "Plum Queen" Dried Plums because they may contain undeclared sulfites. People who have allergies to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

The recalled "Plum Queen" Dried Plums were distributed in New York and New Jersey in retail stores.

The recalled product is packaged in a 200g, clear plastic container. The brand name is Tasty Snacks.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets found sulfites in the product which was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sulfites. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.

Production of the product has been suspended until FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased the " Plum Queen " are urged not to consume the products and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of the product. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 201-332-8878 Monday through Friday 9 am-4 pm EST.

