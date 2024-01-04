Submit Release
AB897 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Consumer Protection - 2024-01-04

WISCONSIN, January 4 - An Act to amend 97.29 (2) (b) 2. c. and 97.29 (2) (b) 2. e.; and to create 97.29 (1) (he), 97.29 (2) (b) 3. and 97.29 (7) of the statutes; Relating to: qualification for exemptions from food product licensing requirements for sale of pickled fruits and vegetables, baked goods, and other shelf-stable food products. (FE)

Status: A - Consumer Protection

