AB906 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules - 2024-01-04
WISCONSIN, January 4 - An Act Relating to: ratification of the agreement negotiated between the Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and the Wisconsin State Building Trades Negotiating Committee, for the 2023-24 fiscal year, covering employees in the building trades crafts collective bargaining unit, and authorizing an expenditure of funds. (FE)
Status: A - Rules
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|1/4/2024 Asm.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab906