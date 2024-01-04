Hospital Acquired VRE (vancomycin-resistant enterococcus) Central-line Infections

Dr. Greg Vigna

Advocating for safer PICC lines in combatting hospital-acquired infections

VRE bloodstream infections from infected central-line infections can cause long-term complications if not treated. Treatment sometimes fails for this difficult to treat hospital acquired bacteria.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Seven out of eleven CLA-BSIs (central-line associated bloodstream infections) in 2010 were caused by VRE (vancomycin resistant enterococcus) faecium” …Dr. Matthew Exline, MD, in Critical Care 2013, 17(R41).

What else did Dr. Exline report in his article “Beyond the bundle-journey of a tertiary care medical intensive care unit to zero central line-associated bloodstream infections”?

“Out of 40 HTS sites cultured in five patient rooms, 8/40 (20%) sites cultured positive for VRE faecium. The HTS that tested positive were bedrails (three cultures), supply cart handles (two cultures), computer keyboard (one culture), call button (one culture), and bedside table (one culture). Following deep environmental cleaning, all cultures were negative for VRE from all previously positive VRE patient rooms.”

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, “VRE bloodstream infections from infected central-line infections can cause long-term complications if not treated. Unfortunately, treatment sometimes fails for this difficult to treat hospital acquired bacteria.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “VRE bloodstream infections often require IV daptomycin.”

To learn about treatment of VRE: https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/61/6/871/452040

Dr. Vigna adds, “Polyurethane and silicone PICC lines are defective products because there are safer materials that reduce the risk of hospital acquired bloodstream infections. Hospital acquired bacteria are difficult to treat and cause serious injuries including sepsis and septic shock. There are catheter materials that reduce the risk of dangerous bacteria that include: Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Epidermidis, MRSA, Klebsiella, VRE, Pseudomonas, Enterobacter cloacae, and Acinetobacter baumannii.”

What is sepsis? Multiple organ damage from inflammation due to infection that may result in organ damage to the brain, kidney, heart, liver, and lung.

What is septic shock? A life-threatening condition that causes dangerously low blood pressure because of infection that may result in amputations of fingers and toes, brain damage, kidney failure, ventilator dependence, oxygen dependence, and nerve damage.

Dr. Vigna concludes, “We are investigating hospital acquired bloodstream infections caused by PICC lines and other central lines caused by the old, outdated polyurethane and silicone designs. Hospital acquired central line infections will take a patient off their expected trajectory of improvement to outcomes that are not acceptable and these old polyurethane devices don’t have the properties that reduce the risk of blood clots and bacterial infections.”

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who represents those with serious injuries cause by defective medical devices including PICC line and Med-Ports that lead to sepsis. He represents the injured with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys, and they represent the most injured across the country.

