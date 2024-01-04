Attorney General Bird Response to Shooting at Perry High School

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird released the following statement in response to this morning's shooting at Perry High School:

"I’m devastated by the senseless and horrific shooting at Perry High School this morning. As a mother, my heart aches for the families of all students and staff impacted.

We thank the officers who acted swiftly and courageously to restore safety. And we will continue to work with law enforcement and first responders to offer our support and assistance. Our prayers go out to the students, the teachers, their families, and the entire Perry community."

