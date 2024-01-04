Actual SEO Media, Inc. Hits The Ground Running Into The New Year

Actual SEO Media, Inc. The new year gives businesses a chance to start anew and implement ideas they couldn't use last year. Search Engine Optimization is one way to increase online visibility for your business.

Now that it's the new year, Actual SEO Media, Inc. has some spring cleaning tips that can freshen up a website for the year's marketing campaigns.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new wave of inspiration, new ways to market - a new year means a fresh page of opportunities and resolutions that any business wants to accomplish. Whether a company wants to start the year off with a bang or gradually make its way to its goal step by step, everything starts off with a strong foundation.

While the end of the year calls for review and in-depth retrospection, the beginning of the year should start with implementing solutions the company previously decided on. While carrying out the company's own campaigns for the year, Actual SEO Media, Inc. also extends its advice to other businesses wanting to change up how they do things during the new year.



Make Room For The New

Theoretically, every business should set up a time during the year to do a website audit. If December's holiday season is too busy, the next best time to do one is in January when all the holiday fervor is dying down and before Valentine's kicks in. Conducting a whole site audit will allow the company to evaluate last year's strong points while pointing out where improvements can be made.

Various online marketing tools have ways where a business can do a self-evaluation for their websites. For example, Semrush has an audit tool that will summarize issues that could cause the website to fall or rise from the search engine's point of view. Using the information provided by the audit(s), a business can clean up last year's mess and set up a new foundation for 2024's marketing campaigns. If a business doesn't have access to similar tools, they can hire an online marketing agency, like Actual SEO Media, Inc.

During the year, businesses should always monitor the state of their website. For any business that engages in online marketing, its website is the basis of all of its digital advertising campaigns. If there's something wrong with the website visually or structurally, it should be amended immediately. Moreover, an audit can pick up on the minor details that a casual glance won't pick up.

First, focus on removing or repairing any major problems, such as duplicate content, pages with broken links, pages with broken images, and other issues that would downgrade a user's experience on the website. Second, take the time to reorganize the website, ensuring that all pages are well-optimized, run smoothly, load quickly, and are mobile-friendly. Lastly, run another audit to see where the website is now, and then rinse and repeat to ensure the website has a clean start to the year.



Setting Up Online Marketing Tactics for the Year

A great foundational online marketing method is SEO, which is short for search engine optimization. By optimizing a website for search engines, a business can reach a wider and more targeted audience. Of course, most businesses already have an SEO campaign set up and are waiting for leads to click on the website from the search engine result pages (SERPs).

Considering it's a new year, businesses should also consider whether or not to continue the business practices from last year or try something new to attract more traffic. There are many different types of online marketing that can bring forth a business's best sides and show it to its target audiences. Some popular marketing methods include:

- Content marketing

- Social media marketing

- Pay-per-click (PPC) advertising

- Video marketing

- Mobile marketing

Each one has its own benefits and drawbacks. Whether a business decides to implement any of these will depend on what goals it wants to reach in the coming year. For example, if a business wants to connect more with its customer base, focusing more on social media marketing can give the audience a name and voice to connect with. If a business believes it can do more with more visual media, like images or videos, video marketing might be the way to go.



Deciding On The Year's Marketing Goals

A new year means it's time to come up with new year's resolutions. After going through an audit and deciding on possible methods and campaigns to work on this year, a company can set some new goals for the year. Whether a business wants to make up for last year or create new records, it's always best to start fresh with a strong foundation to build on.

As a leading Houston SEO company, Actual SEO Media, Inc. grants its clients methods to expand their online presence. By harnessing the power of search engine optimization, the company helps businesses expand their online visibility and establish a stronger presence on the Internet. The company believes that taking time to optimize pages will further increase brand awareness online. For more information, contact the office at (832) 834 - 0661 or by email at info@actualseomedia.com.

